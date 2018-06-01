Sam Claflin jokes to PEOPLE that he's "failing at" being "a cool dad" to his kids: a daughter he and wife Laura Haddock welcomed in January and son Pip, 2

Father of Two Sam Claflin Is 'Always' Open to Having More Kids: My Goal Has Been to 'Be a Dad'

Sam Claflin‘s favorite role? Dad.

The Adrift star stopped by the PEOPLE Now studios and revealed a little inside information about his family of four that includes wife Laura Haddock and their two children: a daughter they welcomed in mid-January and son Pip, 2.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Always,” says Claflin, 31, when asked if he’d be open to more kids in the future. “I grew up in a big family, my wife grew up in a big family.”

“When I was asked what I wanted to be when I was older, when I was a kid, I never used to … specify a job. I just said, ‘I want to be a dad. I want to be a good dad, and I want to be a cool dad,’ ” he continues, adding jokingly with a laugh, “I’m failing at those parts!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Image zoom

Sam Claflin

The English actor was away from his family for three months while filming Adrift in Fiji — an experience he reveals is “never gonna happen again.”

“I genuinely was so terrified that [Pip] wouldn’t recognize me and have that horrible [feeling of], ‘He’s changed so much!’ ” says Claflin. “But in the airport, I just remember seeing him coming … and he saw me and he said, ‘Daddy!’ and he just ran.”

“I just didn’t leave his side the whole time,” adds the proud dad.

Image zoom Credit: Ian West/PA Images/Getty

Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock

RELATED VIDEO: Me Before You Star Sam Claflin Reveals the Gender of His Baby



While the star reveals that he and fellow actor Haddock, 32, felt like a family even before the arrival of their kids (largely thanks to their pup!), he can’t imagine life any other way now.

“There’s a sentence that involved the word ‘children’ and not ‘child’ and I just went, ‘Oh, wow, it’s plural. There’s two of them.’ All of a sudden, we became a family,” says Claflin. “It’s amazing. I love it.”