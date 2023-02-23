Sam Claflin Reflects on Adjusting to Single Fatherhood: I Was 'Outnumbered by Two Toddlers'

Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock, who split in August 2019, share son Pip, 7, and daughter Margot, 5

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

Published on February 23, 2023 04:07 PM
Sam Claflin attends the Charles Finch x CHANEL Pre-BAFTA Dinner at 5 Hertford Street on February 18, 2023 in London, England.
Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Sam Claflin is looking back on his early moments as a single dad following his split from actress Laura Haddock.

The Daisy Jones & the Six star, 36, opened up to Variety about being in a "bad place" after his separation from his wife of six years in 2019, reflecting on how he navigated single fatherhood with two kids. Claflin and Haddock share son Pip, 7, and daughter Margot, 5.

"I'd been through quite a lot personally at the time. I was in a really bad place," he explained. "I think I needed to work out a few kinks in my own life, to figure out who I was as this dad on my own in a house outnumbered by two toddlers."

"Then this job coming out the back of that was just the most fun, joyous fresh start," he said of beginning his work on Daisy Jones.

Transformers: The Last Knight World Premiere - London
Ian West/PA Images/Getty

The Hunger Games star announced his and Haddock's split on his Instagram Stories in August 2019, sharing a joint statement from the former couple promising that they were moving forward with "nothing but love."

"Laura and I have decided to legally separate," the statement said. "We will move forward with nothing but love, friendship and a deep respect for one another, whilst we continue to raise our family together."

"We won't be commenting on this further," the statement continued. "Thank you in advance for your support and respecting our privacy at this time. Both of us x."

Haddock shared the same statement on her own Instagram Stories.

The Nightingale actor has previously spoken of his love for being a dad and told PEOPLE in June 2018 that he'd "always" be open to having more kids.

"I grew up in a big family, my wife grew up in a big family," he said at the time.

"When I was asked what I wanted to be when I was older, when I was a kid, I never used to … specify a job. I just said, 'I want to be a dad. I want to be a good dad, and I want to be a cool dad,' " he added, joking that "I'm failing at those parts!"

