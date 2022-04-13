"I mean it should have happened three years ago, to be honest with you," Sam Asghari said in an interview with BBC News last month

Sam Asghari Opened Up About the Prospect of Fatherhood in March: 'Something That I Want to Do'

Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari is ready to be a dad!

The 28-year-old actor opened up about the prospect of fatherhood with his 40-year-old fiancée in an interview with BBC News for its Oscar weekend special. The conversation was filmed on or before March 20, according to a post on Asghari's Instagram page.

Just on Monday, Spears told fans she was "having a baby" in a cryptic Instagram post.

"Yeah, I mean it should have happened three years ago, to be honest with you," Asghari told the BBC in March, adding "I want" to be a father.

"When you're in a relationship with someone that you're truly in love with, you want to recreate," he continued. "So this is something that I want to do."

Spears and Asghari have been romantically linked since 2016. After they got engaged in September 2021, Asghari's manager Brandon Cohen said in a statement to PEOPLE that the couple was "deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them."

In Monday's Instagram post, Spears shared an image of a pink tea set and matching flowers next to a caption discussing taking a "pregnancy test" after her latest vacation.

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach ???' My husband said 'No you're food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!' So I got a pregnancy test," the former X Factor judge wrote, adding, "and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 …"

Asghari later shared an image on Instagram with a caption that appeared to reference Spears' post but did not directly confirm that the couple is expecting.

"Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect," he wrote. "Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don't take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do🙏."

The next day, Spears shared a video in which she gave followers a mini fashion show, writing, "So I have to model my clothes now before I really start showing 🤰🏼."