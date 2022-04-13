Sam Asghari Opened Up About the Prospect of Fatherhood in March: 'Something That I Want to Do'
Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari is ready to be a dad!
The 28-year-old actor opened up about the prospect of fatherhood with his 40-year-old fiancée in an interview with BBC News for its Oscar weekend special. The conversation was filmed on or before March 20, according to a post on Asghari's Instagram page.
Just on Monday, Spears told fans she was "having a baby" in a cryptic Instagram post.
"Yeah, I mean it should have happened three years ago, to be honest with you," Asghari told the BBC in March, adding "I want" to be a father.
"When you're in a relationship with someone that you're truly in love with, you want to recreate," he continued. "So this is something that I want to do."
Spears and Asghari have been romantically linked since 2016. After they got engaged in September 2021, Asghari's manager Brandon Cohen said in a statement to PEOPLE that the couple was "deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them."
In Monday's Instagram post, Spears shared an image of a pink tea set and matching flowers next to a caption discussing taking a "pregnancy test" after her latest vacation.
"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️ … I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach ???' My husband said 'No you're food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!' So I got a pregnancy test," the former X Factor judge wrote, adding, "and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 …"
Asghari later shared an image on Instagram with a caption that appeared to reference Spears' post but did not directly confirm that the couple is expecting.
"Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect," he wrote. "Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don't take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do🙏."
The next day, Spears shared a video in which she gave followers a mini fashion show, writing, "So I have to model my clothes now before I really start showing 🤰🏼."
She added, "I actually do have a small belly here but at least my pants 👖 fit 😬😬😬😬😬😬 … Well barely 😅🤷🏼♀️ !!! Psss is anyone curious why I'm 4 sizes smaller by the door 🧐🧐🧐😉 ???"