Salma Hayek Pinault Wishes Daughter Valentina a Happy 13th Birthday in Sweet Throwback Post

"I loved you before you were born and I’ll love you forever," Salma Hayek Pinault wrote of her daughter

Salma Hayek Pinault's daughter has officially entered her teenage years!

The Eternals star shared a sweet post on her Instagram Monday, celebrating her daughter Valentina's 13th birthday.

"Valentina, I never wished for someone to exist as much as I wished for you to come into my life," Hayek Pinault, 54, captioned the post, which included a photo of herself and Valentina when she was just a newborn. "Thank you for showing up thirteen years ago on a day like today, 'Peace Day', to illuminate our lives."

"You are my greatest teacher, my greatest joy and my greatest hope," she added. "I loved you before you were born and I’ll love you forever."

"Happy birthday, my shining star," she concluded her post.

Leading up to Valentina's birthday Monday, Hayek Pinault shared a photo of herself from when she was pregnant with Valentina.

"Tomorrow the tiny baby that formed inside my womb officially becomes a teen. They grow so fast..." she wrote in the caption.

Image zoom Francois-Henri Pinault, Valentina Paloma Pinault and Salma Hayek

But this wasn't the only family occasion Hayek Pinault has celebrated during social distancing.

In April, Hayek Pinault posted a tribute to her husband François-Henri Pinault, who shares daughter Valentina with Hayek Pinault, on Instagram, marking the 14th anniversary of the day the pair first met.

“Today 14 years ago I met my soul mate,” she wrote alongside several photos of the couple dancing. “After the test of time and even the test of the quarantine I feel very blessed that I’ve found you, and the more I discover you the more my love grows. Happy anniversary Mi Amor.”

The actress, who also wrote the note in Spanish and Pinault’s native French, and Pinault, 57, tied the knot in 2009.

And while Hayek Pinault's birthday tribute to her daughter this year consisted of a sweet photo of Valentina as a baby, for her 11th birthday Valentina got the gift of being able to give her a mom a haircut.

In 2018, Hayek Pinault shared a sweet video of Valentina snipping her mom's hair in their family’s bathroom.

“Happy birthday 🎂🎈🎁 Valentina. You are so awesome and handy too! Thank you for cutting my hair! I love you more than love itself,” the proud mom wrote in the caption. “Feliz cumpleaños mi niña hermosa, eres lo máximo y súper talentosa! Gracias por cortarme el pelo. Te amo más que al amor 💕filmed and edited by @bucuaron.”

In the video, Hayek reclines in her marble bathtub in a white robe while Valentina handles scissors like a pro before making the first cut to the tune of “Build Me Up Buttercup” by The Foundations.

Hayek appears impressed as her daughter continues cutting her hair while the two stand in another clip before finally facing her mother and cutting her hair to frame her face.