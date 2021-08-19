Salma Hayek has been married to Augie's father, François-Henri Pinault, since 2009

Salma Hayek Shares Rare Photo of Stepson Augie — Who Looks Just Like His Mom Linda Evangelista!

Salma Hayek is giving fans a rare glimpse into her blended family.

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard star, 54, rang in the weekend last Friday by posting a photo of herself with her 14-year-old stepson Augustin "Augie" James during a family vacation.

The candid snapshot showed the actress and Augie, whose parents are Hayek's husband François-Henri Pinault and supermodel Linda Evangelista, happily sitting on a boat together. Friend and director Alfonso Cuarón, whose family joined Hayek on the vacation, was seen in the background of the picture.

"Here comes the weekend!! Viva el fin de semana!!!" Hayek wrote in the caption alongside the hashtags "TGIF" and "Weekend Vibes."

The comments section quickly flooded with remarks over Augie's resemblance to his mother, with one fan writing, "Is that Linda Evangelista's son? They look so much alike 😍."

"Omg Augie so handsome," another commented.

Evangelista, 56, even showed the duo some love in the comments, replying to Hayek's post with two heart emojis.

Salma Hayek Credit: Salma Hayek/instagram

Hayek shares 13-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma with Pinault, whom she married in 2009.

In addition to Augie, Pinault is also father to two adult children — son François and daughter Mathilde — from his previous marriage to Dorothée Lepère.

The paternity of Augie was first disclosed in 2011 when Evangelista filed legal paperwork seeking child support from Pinault. After a contentious child support battle, the model and the billionaire businessman reached an out-of-court settlement the following year.

Earlier this year, Hayek opened up about her marriage to Pinault, revealing that their strategy to a healthy relationship is to always focus on solving issues together as opposed to pointing fingers.

"When there is conflict, we put all the energy in solving the problem — never finding who to blame or, 'You should have done this or that.' No," she said during a virtual appearance on Red Table Talk in June. "All our energy goes into, 'How do we solve this?' "