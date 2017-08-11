Salma Hayek Cooks Dinner for Ryan Reynolds and His Daughter Inez

Salma Hayek recently stopped by the home of her Hitman's Bodyguard costar Ryan Reynolds where she quickly found herself taking charge of the kitchen and the actor's 10-month-old daughter Inez

Salma Hayek is officially the best dinner party guest ever.

The 50-year-old actress recently stopped by the home of her Hitman’s Bodyguard costar Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively. And though she was there as a dinner guest, she found herself taking charge of the kitchen and the couple’s 10-month-old daughter, Inez!

“When your friends invite you for dinner and you end up doing all the work,” Hayek captioned a photo of the throwback scene — Inez balanced on her hip as she stirs a pot over the stove.

Reynolds can be seen in the background too, clapping and smiling as his daughter looks his way.

She also wrote the message in Spanish and hashtagged the shot #hitmansbodyguard #ryanreynolds #tbt.

If it looks like Hayek and Inez are close, it’s because she had time to interact with her on the set of The Hitman’s Bodyguard.

In the action comedy, Hayek plays the cunning wife of a notorious hitman (Samuel L. Jackson). Reynolds stars a rival special protection agent, who is tasked with transporting the hitman to the International Court of Justice — and guarding his life.

Reynolds may play the good guy on the film, but his 2½-year-old daughter James acted like a thief on set — snatching candy from the craft service table.

“My daughter’s like a dime-store thug on set,” he joked. “She’ll open her jacket and there’s like a hundred Tootsie Rolls inside.”

Jackson had a similar problem when he used to bring his daughter on set too.

“I used to like having Zoe around, then once she was of a certain age, she was trying to be around because she could stash candy in her backpack,” the 68-year-old actor told PEOPLE. “She would go to craft service. Blow Pop city! I’m like, ‘Where do all these Blow Pops come from?’ ”