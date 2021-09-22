"Blessed be the day you came into my life to shine your radiant light," the actress says of her 14-year-old daughter

Salma Hayek Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Valentina on Her Birthday: 'You Are Everything to Me'

Salma Hayek is showering her daughter with love on her birthday.

On Tuesday, the Grown Ups star, 55, celebrated her daughter Valentina's 14th birthday with a special tribute on Instagram.

The actress posted a rare photo of the teenager alongside a heartfelt caption in honor of her daughter's big day. In the sweet picture, Hayek and Valentina look lovingly at one another in front of a beautiful sunrise.

"My precious girl, you are everything to me," Hayek writes, also sharing the caption in Spanish. "Blessed be the day you came into my life to shine your radiant light Happy Birthday 🎂🎈 Valentina!!!!! Thank you for being YOU"

Hayek shares daughter Valentina Paloma with husband François-Henri Pinault, whom she married in 2009. She is also stepmom to son Augustin "Augie" James, whom Pinault shares with supermodel Linda Evangelista.

Last month, Hayek gave fans a glimpse into her blended family after posting a photo of herself with Augie during a family vacation.

The candid snapshot showed the actress and Augie happily sitting on a boat together. Friend and director Alfonso Cuarón, whose family joined Hayek on the vacation, was seen in the background of the picture.

"Here comes the weekend!! Viva el fin de semana!!!" Hayek wrote in the caption alongside the hashtags "TGIF" and "Weekend Vibes."