Salma Hayek and Daughter Valentina, 14, Pose for Stunning Vogue Mexico Photo Shoot

The mother-daughter duo appear together in the May issue of Vogue Mexico, which Hayek says was a "special moment" with the teenager

Salma Hayek and daughter Valentina are sharing the spotlight.

The mother-daughter duo posed together for a stunning photo shoot as the cover stars of the May issue of Vogue Mexico.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Mexican-born actress, 55, shared a carousel of images on Instagram from the shoot where her daughter, 14, bears a striking resemblance to her famous mom.

Hayek raved over the opportunity to share the cover with her daughter, calling it a "great early Mother's Day present" in her caption.

"Loving these beautiful photos by @nicobustos and this special moment with my Valentina," Hayek writes. "Thank you @voguemexico."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Salma Hayek and Valentina Vogue Mexico Salma Hayek and Valentina Vogue Mexico

Left: Credit: Photographer: @nicobustos Right: Credit: Photographer: @nicobustos

Photographer Nico Busts captured the mother-daughter pair posing in various locations and rocking a variety of looks.

In one image, Hayek leans her head into her daughter's neck as they both wear striped t-shirts accessorized with a jacket.

In another, the two are lying on opposite ends of a couch, both mirroring each other's positioning with their heads propped up on their elbows.

Speaking to Vogue Mexico, Valentina opens up about her hopes to follow in her mom's footsteps.

"I want different things, but I almost always move between 4, I would like to be an actress and then a director because that is what makes sense in my head," she says, as translated to English. "Also, I think it must be more difficult to be a director if you don't have experience on the other side of the screen, that could help directing."

Salma Hayek and Valentina Vogue Mexico Salma Hayek and Valentina Vogue Mexico

Left: Credit: Photographer: @nicobustos Right: Credit: Photographer: @nicobustos

The teenager also expresses her interest in makeup but shares that it's not for the reason that many others like to wear it.

"I love makeup, I have a lot of it, but I don't do it to be very pretty or because I want to remove imperfections," she says. "Sometimes I don't want to apply concealer because I think dark circles add something else. I like to wear makeup in lots of colors and, I don't know, I like to explore it."

Hayek shares Valentina with husband François-Henri Pinault, whom she married in 2009.

In March, Hayek attended Paris Fashion Week with Valentina.