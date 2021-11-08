Salma Hayek's 'Tough' Daughter Valentina, 14, Joins Mom for Ellen DeGeneres Show Appearance

Salma Hayek jokingly reveals why she was "terrified" to bring 14-year-old Valentina to the Eternals movie premiere last month

Salma Hayek's daughter isn't always in love with Mom's movie roles.

The actress, 55, appears on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, bringing along her 14-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma, who sat in the audience wearing a mask. At one point in the talk show segment, host DeGeneres asked Hayek about having Valentina as her plus-one at the Eternals premiere in Los Angeles last month.

She recalled that she brought her daughter with her to the Puss in Boots premiere 10 years ago back in October 2011 too "when she was little."

From the audience, Valentina said about attending the Marvel event, "It was fun. It was a good movie."

"Was it better than Puss in Boots?" DeGeneres jokingly asked, to which Valentina said with a laugh, "I think, but I don't remember."

"I gotta tell you, she's very tough. I was terrified to take her," Hayek said of her daughter. "She's seen movies where she goes, 'My God, that was awful. Mom, what were you thinking?' So I was so scared. As you heard, she liked this one, so."

Left: Salma Hayek and daughter Valentina attend Puss in Boots Los Angeles Premiere on Oct. 23, 2011. | Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage Right: Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Hayek shares Valentina with husband François-Henri Pinault, whom she married in 2009.

After the mother-daughter red carpet moment last month, the star wrote on Instagram about her child, "Best Eternals premiere date ever!"

In September, Hayek shared a photo of her daughter while celebrating Valentina's birthday. In the sweet picture, Hayek and Valentina look lovingly at one another in front of a beautiful sunrise. She paired it with a heartfelt caption in honor of the big day.