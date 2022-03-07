Salma Hayek's Daughter Valentina, 14, Looks All Grown Up During Paris Fashion Week Outing

Salma Hayek is taking on Paris Fashion Week with her mini-me daughter.

The 55-year-old actress attended the Balenciaga show on Sunday with her 14-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma by her side for the big event. Hayek shares Valentina with husband François-Henri Pinault, whom she married in 2009.

The mother-daughter duo was also joined by Pinault's 21-year-old daughter, Mathilde, from a previous marriage, and the three posed for a sweet photo together.

Hayek wore a black ribbed top, satin skirt and blue button-up shirt which she paired with silver bracelets and a Balenciaga clutch. Meanwhile, Valentina rocked an all-black outfit with sheer Balenciaga-labeled tights and Mathilde styled a full dark denim outfit.

Salma Hayek and daughters Credit: Anthony Ghnassia/Getty

The Fashion Week appearance marks the first time the daughters stepped out with Hayek in a while.

Valentina previously joined her mom at the Los Angeles premiere of Eternals in October. After the mother-daughter red carpet moment, the star wrote on Instagram, "Best Eternals premiere date ever!"

The proud mom later detailed the experience during an appearance on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She recalled that she brought her daughter with her to the Puss in Boots premiere back in October 2011 "when [Valentina] was little," and she's often nervous about her daughter seeing her work.

Valentina Paloma Pinault , Salma Hayek Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"I gotta tell you, she's very tough. I was terrified to take her," Hayek said of bringing her daughter to see Eternals. "She's seen movies where she goes, 'My God, that was awful. Mom, what were you thinking?' So I was so scared. As you heard, she liked this one, so."

Back in September, Hayek also gave her daughter a shout-out while celebrating Valentina's birthday. In a sweet photo posted to social media, Hayek and Valentina look lovingly at one another in front of a beautiful sunrise. She paired it with a heartfelt caption in honor of her special day.

"My precious girl, you are everything to me," Hayek wrote. "Blessed be the day you came into my life to shine your radiant light Happy Birthday Valentina!!!!! Thank you for being YOU."