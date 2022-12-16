Salma Hayek Says She Keeps Her Kids 'Humble' at Christmas with 'Meaningful' and 'Silly' Gifts

Salma Hayek thinks it's important for her kids to get the right message out of the Christmas season.

The Frida actress, 56, opened up about her approach to getting gifts for her kids during the holiday season, telling Page Six it's important to her and husband François-Henri Pinault that their kids are "humble."

"My kids are humble. I don't know how I did it, but I think that what was great is that they have a big spectrum of things," says Hayek.

When it comes to what her kids — daughter Valentina Paloma, 15, and stepkids Augustin, 16, Mathilde, 21, and François, 24 — can expect under the tree, the actress says the gifts run the spectrum.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty

"So for Christmas, I like them to open millions of presents, but some of them are very small and meaningful, some of them are very silly and playful and then they get one or two really nice ones," she explains.

Pinault shares his oldest two children with ex Dorothée Lepère, to whom he was married from 1996 to 2004. He shares son Augustin James with model Linda Evangelista.

Hayek has become a loving stepmother to her three stepchildren, telling Red in 2017, "I always wanted to have a lot of children, and I was not able to. My body, as a miracle, had one."

The actress continued, "The huge blessing I've had is that my husband has three other children. So I have four. And they are all so different."

Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty

In September, Hayek commemorated Valentina's 15th birthday in an Instagram post. Captioning the post in Spanish, Hayek wrote, "Happy 15 years to my beloved."

"Valentina, you are my everything," the proud mom wrote. "Thank you for lighting up our lives with the strength of your wonderful spirit. It is a privilege to be your Mom. I love you with all my heart."

The first photo showed a sleeping Valentina as a toddler, while the second showed her snacking on a cupcake with rainbow face paint while posed near a birthday cake.

Blake Lively, who worked with Hayek on the 2012 film Savages, commented, "I took that second photo 😢🥹🥹♥️ my baby!!"