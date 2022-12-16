Salma Hayek Says She Keeps Her Kids 'Humble' at Christmas with 'Meaningful' and 'Silly' Gifts

Salma Hayek shares daughter Valentina Paloma, 16, with husband François-Henri Pinault, who is also dad to Augustin, 16, Mathilde, 21, and François, 24

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 16, 2022 04:34 PM
Salma Hayek Pinault, Valentina Paloma Pinault, and Francois-Henri Pinault attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Salma Hayek Pinault on November 19, 2021
Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Salma Hayek thinks it's important for her kids to get the right message out of the Christmas season.

The Frida actress, 56, opened up about her approach to getting gifts for her kids during the holiday season, telling Page Six it's important to her and husband François-Henri Pinault that their kids are "humble."

"My kids are humble. I don't know how I did it, but I think that what was great is that they have a big spectrum of things," says Hayek.

When it comes to what her kids — daughter Valentina Paloma, 15, and stepkids Augustin, 16, Mathilde, 21, and François, 24 — can expect under the tree, the actress says the gifts run the spectrum.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Salma Hayek Pinault and daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Salma Hayek Pinault on November 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Albert L. Ortega/Getty

"So for Christmas, I like them to open millions of presents, but some of them are very small and meaningful, some of them are very silly and playful and then they get one or two really nice ones," she explains.

Pinault shares his oldest two children with ex Dorothée Lepère, to whom he was married from 1996 to 2004. He shares son Augustin James with model Linda Evangelista.

Hayek has become a loving stepmother to her three stepchildren, telling Red in 2017, "I always wanted to have a lot of children, and I was not able to. My body, as a miracle, had one."

The actress continued, "The huge blessing I've had is that my husband has three other children. So I have four. And they are all so different."

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty

In September, Hayek commemorated Valentina's 15th birthday in an Instagram post. Captioning the post in Spanish, Hayek wrote, "Happy 15 years to my beloved."

"Valentina, you are my everything," the proud mom wrote. "Thank you for lighting up our lives with the strength of your wonderful spirit. It is a privilege to be your Mom. I love you with all my heart."

The first photo showed a sleeping Valentina as a toddler, while the second showed her snacking on a cupcake with rainbow face paint while posed near a birthday cake.

Blake Lively, who worked with Hayek on the 2012 film Savages, commented, "I took that second photo 😢🥹🥹♥️ my baby!!"

Related Articles
Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma Pinault arrive at the Premiere of Marvel Studios' Eternals on October 18, 2021 in Hollywood, California
Salma Hayek Celebrates Daughter Valentina's 15th Birthday with Photo Taken by Blake Lively
Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault arrive at the LACMA 2015 Art+Film Gala Honoring James Turrell And Alejandro G Inarritu, Presented By Gucci at LACMA on November 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Salma Hayek's Husband? All About François-Henri Pinault
50 Cent and Ross Mathews to Replace Drew Barrymore While She's Out with COVID
Drew Barrymore Reveals Why She Doesn't Get Her Daughters Christmas Gifts: 'They Don't Love' It
tom brady, benjamin brady
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Tribute on Son Benjamin's 13th Birthday: 'So Special and Loved'
Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma Pinault arrive at the Premiere of Marvel Studios' Eternals on October 18, 2021 in Hollywood, California
All About Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault
julia roberts
Julia Roberts Celebrates Twins Phinneas and Hazel's 18th Birthday with Throwback Photo: 'Love You'
Salma Hayek and daughters
Salma Hayek's Daughter Valentina, 14, Looks All Grown Up During Paris Fashion Week Outing
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjkjE9QsHRM/ lindaevangelista's profile picture lindaevangelista Verified My heart. My light. 16 Edited · 11h
Linda Evangelista Shares Sweet Photos of Son Augustin as He Turns 16: 'My Heart, My Light'
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* Tom Cruise, Salma Hayek & husband Francois Henri Pinault are spotted leaving dinner at the AMAZONICO restaurant in Central London. The movie megastar & his famous friends spent 3 hours inside the venue arriving at 8 pm & leaving at 11 pm with a few punters waiting outside to get a glimpse of the celebs. Pictured: Tom Cruise , Salma Hayek & Francois Henri Pinault BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Tom Cruise Grabs Dinner with Salma Hayek and Her Husband François-Henri Pinault in London
Kelsey Grammer attends the 24th annual Keep Memory Alive "Power of Love Gala" benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health honoring Neil Diamond at MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Kelsey Grammer's 7 Kids: Everything to Know
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family
Tom Brady Says He Wants to Be the 'Best Dad' Ahead of His First Thanksgiving as a Single Parent
Heidi Klum Family
Heidi Klum's 4 Kids: Everything to Know
Cardi B, Offset and kids
All About Cardi B and Offset's Kids
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Luna Thurman-Busson and Uma Thurman attend "Some Like It Hot" Broadway opening night at Shubert Theatre on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Stars Whose Kids We Rarely See
Gabby Barrett baby
'American Idol' Alum Gabby Barrett and Husband Cade Foehner Welcome Second Baby, Son Augustine
2019 Comic-Con - Marvel Studios, San Diego, USA - 20 Jul 2019
Salma Hayek Calls Angelina Jolie 'Probably the Best Director I've Ever Worked With'