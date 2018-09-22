Salma Hayek's Daughter Valentina Celebrates Her 11th Birthday by Cutting Her Famous Mom's Hair

Salma Hayek might never need to visit a hair salon again!

The Mexican actress shared a sweet video on her Instagram account Friday in celebration of her daughter Valentina‘s 11th birthday. As a treat to her daughter, Hayek, 52, allowed Valentina to cut her hair in their family’s bathroom — which was all caught on camera.

“Happy birthday 🎂🎈🎁 Valentina. You are so awesome and handy too! Thank you for cutting my hair! I love you more than love itself,” the proud mom wrote in the caption. “Feliz cumpleaños mi niña hermosa, eres lo máximo y súper talentosa! Gracias por cortarme el pelo. Te amo más que al amor 💕filmed and edited by @bucuaron.”

In the video, Hayek reclines in her marble bathtub in a white robe while Valentina handles scissors like a pro before making the first cut to the tune of “Build Me Up Buttercup” by The Foundations.

Hayek appears impressed as her daughter continues cutting her hair while the two stand in another clip before finally facing her mother and cutting her hair to frame her face.

The video was captured by director Alfonso Cuarón’s 14-year-old daughter Tess Bu Cuarón, who Hayek credited in the caption.

The mother and daughter duo are exceptionally close, with the two recently posing for cameras alongside a group of Valentina’s friends during dinner out in Los Angeles in August. Later that month, the actress’ husband François-Henri Pinault surprised her when he walked her down the aisle (again) to their vow renewal ceremony during their vacation in Bora Bora.

Hayek shared photos of the occasion on Instagram in which she wore a red gown and carried a bouquet of white flowers.

“The summer is coming to an end and my best moment was when my husband surprised me with a vow renewal – it was not what I would have chosen to wear to my wedding but I was told I was going to the spa! #luckyinlove #wedding,” she wrote in the caption.

The two appeared happy while cozying up to each other while at the Venice Film Festival just days after they renewed their vows.

Pinault is also father to son François, 20, and daughter Mathilde, 17, with ex-wife Dorothée Lepère as well as son Augustin “Augie” James Evangelista, 11, with model Linda Evangelista.

Hayek shared a sweet photo of the couple with Valentina, François and Mathilde when they were younger on Thursday, writing, “They grow so fast. Crecen tan rápido. #tbt.”