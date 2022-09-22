Salma Hayek Celebrates Daughter Valentina's 15th Birthday with Photo Taken by Blake Lively

Salma Hayek shared some photos and videos from throughout teen daughter Valentina's life, including a shot by Blake Lively

Published on September 22, 2022
Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma Pinault arrive at the Premiere of Marvel Studios' Eternals on October 18, 2021 in Hollywood, California
Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty

Salma Hayek is celebrating her not-so-little girl.

The Frida actress 56, shared photos and videos celebrating her daughter, Valentina Paloma, on her 15th birthday. Captioning the post in Spanish, Hayek wrote, "Happy 15 years to my beloved."

"Valentina, you are my everything," the proud mom wrote. "Thank you for lighting up our lives with the strength of your wonderful spirit. It is a privilege to be your Mom. I love you with all my heart."

The first photo shows a sleeping toddler Valentina, while the second shows her snacking on a cupcake with rainbow face paint while posed near a happy-face birthday cake.

Blake Lively, who worked with Hayek on the 2012 film Savages, commented, "I took that second photo 😢🥹🥹♥️ my baby!!"

Hayek shares Valentina with husband François-Henri Pinault.

In May, the mother-daughter duo posed together for a stunning photo shoot as the cover stars of Vogue Mexico.

The Mexican-born actress shared a carousel of images on Instagram from the shoot where her teen daughter bears a striking resemblance to her famous mom.

Hayek raved over the opportunity to share the cover with her daughter, calling it a "great early Mother's Day present" in her caption.

"Loving these beautiful photos by @nicobustos and this special moment with my Valentina," Hayek wrote. "Thank you @voguemexico."

Salma Hayek Pinault and daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Salma Hayek Pinault on November 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Last November, the pair appeared on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. At one point in the talk show segment, host DeGeneres asked Hayek about having Valentina as her plus-one at the Eternals premiere in Los Angeles.

She recalled that she brought her daughter with her to the Puss in Boots premiere 10 years ago back in October 2011 too "when she was little."

From the audience, Valentina said about attending the Marvel event, "It was fun. It was a good movie."

"Was it better than Puss in Boots?" DeGeneres jokingly asked, to which Valentina said with a laugh, "I think, but I don't remember."

"I gotta tell you, she's very tough. I was terrified to take her," Hayek said of her daughter. "She's seen movies where she goes, 'My God, that was awful. Mom, what were you thinking?' So I was so scared. As you heard, she liked this one, so."

