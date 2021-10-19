Salma Hayek Brings Daughter Valentina, 14, to Eternals Premiere

Salma Hayek hit the red carpet with her mini-me daughter on Monday night.

The 55-year-old actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of Eternals and her 14-year-old daughter Valentina was by her side for the big event.

On the carpet, Hayek looked chic in a black Gucci dress with a slit and plunging neckline while Valentina rocked a mini black and while polka dot Saint Laurent dress with black tights and booties.

Hayek stars as Ajak in the Marvel film, which hits theaters Nov. 5. Based on a fictional race of superhumans from Marvel Comics, Eternals is helmed by Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao and also stars Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, Brian Tyree Henry, Ma Dong-seok, Lauren Ridloff, and Lia McHugh.

Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma Pinault Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

At the event, Hayek told Entertainment Tonight about taking on the big superhero role — one she didn't think would be possible.

"For me, it's a shocker in many ways. Just to know that in your 50s you're going to be a hero, an action hero, in the Marvel family," Hayek said to the outlet. "And then on top of it, it used to be a man that they just turned into a woman. I mean if somebody told me this five years ago, I would've laughed... so hard. And here we are! Anything is possible."

Valentina then added that her mom is "cool" for stepping into her superhero status.

Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma Pinault Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lexus

Last month, the Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard star also shared a photo of her daughter while celebrating Valentina's birthday. In the sweet picture, Hayek and Valentina look lovingly at one another in front of a beautiful sunrise. She paired it with a heartfelt caption in honor of the big day.

"My precious girl, you are everything to me," Hayek writes, also sharing the caption in Spanish. "Blessed be the day you came into my life to shine your radiant light Happy Birthday 🎂🎈 Valentina!!!!! Thank you for being YOU"

Hayek shares daughter Valentina Paloma with husband François-Henri Pinault, whom she married in 2009. She is also stepmom to son Augustin "Augie" James, Pinault's son with supermodel Linda Evangelista.

Salma Hayek - Valentina Credit: Salma Hayek/Instagram

In August, Hayek gave fans a glimpse into her blended family after posting a photo of herself with Augie during a family vacation.

The candid snapshot showed the actress and Augie happily sitting on a boat together. Friend and director Alfonso Cuarón, whose family joined Hayek on the vacation, was seen in the background of the picture.

"Here comes the weekend!! Viva el fin de semana!!!" Hayek wrote in the caption alongside the hashtags "TGIF" and "Weekend Vibes."