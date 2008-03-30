Saira Khan celebrates baby shower
British Beat the Boss host Saira Khan, 37, who is eight months along with her first child (the sex is a surprise!), celebrated her baby shower recently in London. She spoke with Hello! magazine about her fertility issues, cultural boundaries she’s navigated as an Pakistani and Muslim woman, the impending birth and more.
Click below for the photo and interview highlights.
On her fertility issues:
Diagnosed with endometriosis, Saira and husband Steve Hyde tried to get pregnant for months, only to be disappointed time and time again. Saira found the situation difficult to deal with.
Happily, on Steve’s 43rd birthday last July, the couple discovered that they had conceived. Celebrating her baby shower, an emotional Saira reveals,
On incorporating her Muslim culture:
Saira shares that in her culture the concept of a babyshower is unheard of. Her mother, Hanifa, finds attention paid to Saira’s belly to be distasteful, and initially did not want to feel the baby kick.
On marrying outside her culture:
Saira, who was expected to wed a man through arranged marriage, kept her relationship with Steve a secret for many years. When she finally introduced him to her family after they’d decided to become engaged, Hanifa disowned her daughter.
Thankfully, family wounds have been mended, and Steve "is now her favorite son-in-law."
On family help and advice:
On her birth plan:
Saira is planning to have a water birth with no pain relief at QueenCharlotte’s hospital in London — and she’s ready at any time!
