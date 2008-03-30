Saira Khan celebrates baby shower

Far from celebrating and showing your bump,you’re supposed to be low key and keep it covered. I had to force [my mother’s] hand [so that she could feel the baby kick]. She really didn’t enjoy it at all.

Traditionally, [the belly is] never shown, andbaring arms or shoulders in pregnancy is frowned upon. When I go tovisit Mum I have to cover up. Every time she sees me she throws apashmina at me, which makes me laugh.

Actually she’s had to go througha lot in her own community to allow me to be a modern Muslim woman.She’s never put any restrictions on me and is very supportive ofwhatever I do. She is very open-minded compared with the Asian women ofher generation.