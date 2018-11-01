I Love It! Saint and North West Hilariously Dress Up as Dad Kanye and Lil Pump for Halloween

Saint West and North West
Kim Kardashian Instagram
placeholder
Robyn Merrett
November 01, 2018 05:38 AM

Halloween is a family affair!

For the holiday, Saint and North West didn’t have to look far from home for costume inspiration as the siblings’ Halloween looks were both inspired by dad Kanye West.

On Wednesday night, little Saint morphed into his father while his cousin Reign Disick dressed up as Lil Pump from the rappers’ music video “I Love It.”

Kim Kardashian shared a series of photos of the epic costumes on Instagram simply captioning it “I love it.”

In the first shot, Saint, 2, can be seen smiling widely dressed in Kanye’s massive box costume with the “Donda” chain and oversized slides. Meanwhile, Reign, 3, a.k.a. Lil Pump, 18, wore the rapper’s exact silver chain with white Yeezys.

In the second shot, both boys were pictured smiling. The next post was a video of Kim begging Saint and Reign to keep a straight face by saying “no cheese,” before he and Reign tumbled over due to the weight of the costumes.

Kanye West and Lil Pump
Lil Pump/Youtube

Kourtney Kardashian also shared the same photos with the same caption. Meanwhile, proud dad Kanye posted a photo of his son on Twitter, captioning it “Scoop.”

Of course, Reign and Saint weren’t the only ones to pay homage to the Chicago rapper.

North, and Kourtney and Scott Disick’s daughter Penelope also dressed up like Kanye and Lil Pump but took their inspiration from the duo’s Sept. 30 SNL performance outfits.

Penelope, 6, wore Kanye’s sparkling water ensemble as North, 5, rocked Lil Pump’s Fiji water bottle look.

Saint West and Reign Disick
Kim Kardashian Instagram
North West and Penelope Disick
Kim Kardashian Instagram

Hours before sharing the “I Love It”-inspired costumes, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner shared photos of the family’s most epic sister Halloween costume to-date.

RELATED: Tigers and Lambs and Bears, Oh My! Every Costume Khloé Kardashian’s Daughter Wore on Halloween

Kanye West and Lil Pump
Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In photos shared by Kim, the sisters are seen channeling their inner Victoria’s Secret Angels wearing sexy white lingerie looks, massive angel wings (supplied by Victoria’s Secret themselves!) and crystal-encrusted high heels as they strutted in unison for the camera before heading to a Halloween party.

Kim tweeted a behind-the-scenes photo of her look writing, “Thank you @VictoriasSecret for sending us actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night!!! OMG a dream come true! Got to be a Victoria Secret Angel for the night! & Kendall got good practice lol.”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.