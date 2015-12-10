Kim Kardashian Shows Off 'Gorgeous' Roses from Celeb Pals Like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend for Saint's Birth

Everything’s coming up roses for new mom of two Kim Kardashian West.

On Thursday, the reality star posted her first livestream since giving birth to baby boy Saint, giving fans a tour of all the flowers in mom Kris Jenner‘s home celebrating her son with husband Kanye West.

“Is that not so gorgeous?” said Kardashian West, 35, walking through Jenner’s Calabasas mansion and pointing out ornate bouquets of peonies, gardenias and roses sent from celebrities including designer Roberto Cavalli, makeup artists Pat McGrath and Charlotte Tilbury, florist Jeff Leatham and pals John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, who are expecting their own baby.

But her momager wanted in on the gifts, too.

“I think the red ones were for me and the white ones were for you,” joked Jenner, 60, laughing.

“You know what? Don’t kill my joy. Who would send you flowers when I give birth? That doesn’t make sense,” Kardashian West said.

“It was saying, ‘Congratulations, Grandma!’ ” Jenner teased.

White roses hold a special significance for the proud parents: West sent his wife thousands for Mother’s Day, and her surprise baby shower featured a whole wall of them.

Kardashian West also showed off Jenner’s festive Christmas decorations, from twinkle lights dangling from palm trees in the backyard to giant nutcrackers standing guard on the porch. That reminded her of a scary incident right after daughter North, now 2, was born, and she and West, 38, were also staying with Jenner.

“My mom was up on her balcony, and someone had hopped the fence and came over here to try to get a picture of me outside with the baby,” she said. “Now we have full-time security on every edge and amazing lawyers. It’s like very illegal to try to take a photo.”

The family hasn’t released a picture of little Saint, who was born Saturday, quite yet, though Kardashian West will likely take to her app/website – where she first shared her son’s unique name – when the time comes.