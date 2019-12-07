Roar! Kim Kardashian Celebrates Son Saint's 4th Birthday with Elaborate Dinosaur-Themed Bash

A prehistoric bash!

On Saturday, Kim Kardashian West and her family celebrated son Saint‘s fourth birthday with an epic dinosaur-themed bash. Saint, who is the oldest son of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, and Kanye West, turned 4 on Thursday.

In addition to the rest of the reality star’s children — daughters Chicago, 22 months, and North, 6, as well as son Psalm, 5 months — the party was also attended by Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True, who was filmed jumping along with her cousins in a large bouncy house in a sweet Instagram Story video shared by the Revenge Body host.

Kardashian West also shared several snaps of her children playing together at the party — including one video that showed the birthday boy wearing a festive dinosaur mask.

“Look at Saint as the dinosaur,” the proud mama called out, before telling Chicago, who began to move away, “Don’t be scared. It’s just your brother with a mask.”

Prior to the big party, Kardashian West gave her followers a peak into the extravagant affair on her Instagram Story, documenting the set-up, as well as the bright, candy-colored birthday cake, in a series of videos.

“Look guys! Saint’s dinosaur party is today,” the mother of four said. “How cute is everything? We are still setting up.”

All of the party treats were decorated with little dinosaur claws or eggs, and guests could stop to get “Raptor Juice” after walking through the “dinosaur cave.” There was also a dinosaur ball pit for children to play in as well as multiple DIY craft stations, including a “Jurassic Jewelry” stop, as well as “Dino Domes,” where children could make their own dinosaur habitats.

The party also had a large dig site “where we are all going to hunt for fossils, and you have to put on all your gear,” Kardashian West explained.

“I bet we’re gonna have fun,” she said to Saint, who pointed out a fossil he had found.

On Thursday, the proud mother shared a sweet tribute to her oldest son on Instagram in honor of his birthday.

“I have no words to describe how much I love your smile and those curls of yours Saint!” she gushed in the heartfelt post.

“You bring so much joy into my soul. You are so kind, loving and just so thoughtful and sweet!” she praised her second-oldest child. “I am so happy today if your 4th birthday and We get to celebrate how much you’ve grown!”

“Happy birthday my sweet sweet Sainty,” Kardashian West added, concluding with an adorable anecdote: “(When I say to him my sweet sweet Sainty, he says back to me my sweet sweet sweet sweet Momma, the best momma in the world and the only momma I ever want! HOW CAN YOU NOT MELT AT HIS SWEETNESS).”