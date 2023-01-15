Saint West Asks the Tooth Fairy (a.k.a. Mom Kim Kardashian) for Roblox Cash Instead of Real Money

Kim Kardashian gifted son Saint West a Roblox gift card and a $2 dollar bill after he lost his first tooth over the weekend

By
Published on January 15, 2023 11:08 AM
kim kardashian saint birthday
Photo: Kim Kardashian/instagram

Saint West has lost his first tooth — and he knows exactly what he wants for it!

Kim Kardashian revealed on her Instagram Story early Sunday morning that her 7-year-old son lost his first tooth and was eagerly awaiting the Tooth Fairy's arrival.

In a note that Saint penned to the make-believe creature, the son of Kardashian, 42, and ex-husband Kanye West wrote, "Can I please have Robux instead of [money]," referring to the currency used within the online gaming platform Roblox.

A follow-up post also shared on Kardashian's Story then showed the letter that she — a.k.a. the Tooth Fairy — wrote back to Saint, alongside a Roblox gift card, a $2 dollar bill and some gold glitter.

"North says the tooth fairy writes in cursive which I haven't done in 15 years lol," the mother of four wrote with the post. She then shared a video of the glitter and letter placed on Saint's bed for him to see when he would get up in the morning.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian's posts about Saint's visit from the Tooth Fairy came about not long after the SKIMS founder enjoyed some special time with her little boy during the holiday season.

Last month, Kardashian shared photos on Instagram of her snuggling with Saint as they both wore matching red and white Christmas pajamas.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In the first shot, Kardashian embraced her son, who took off the long sleeve shirt for the picture, as he flashed a big smile for the camera. Saint kept a straight face in the second picture, while Kardashian gives a soft smile.

"♥️ night! ♥️," Kardashian captioned the cute mother-son photos.

Alongside Saint, Kardashian is also mom to daughter North, 9½, and son Psalm, 3½, as well as daughter Chicago, who turns 5 on Sunday.

