Saint Is 4! Kim Kardashian Wishes Son Happy Birthday with Touching Instagram: 'So Much Joy'

Happy birthday, Saint!

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West‘s older son turned 4 on Thursday, and the first person to send well wishes to the youngster on social media was none other than his proud grandmother, Kris Jenner.

“Happy Birthday Saint! I can hardly believe you are 4 years old! You are growing up so fast,” the Kardashian-Jenner momager, 64, captioned a series of Saint snapshots over the years.

In the photographs, Saint throws up a peace sign, kisses an oversized photo of Jenner, poses with his 6-month-old baby brother Psalm, bonds with mom Kardashian West, 39, and more.

“You are such a sweet, funny, kind and amazing boy and I love seeing your sweet face and beautiful smile. You bring such joy to everyone around you! I love you Sainty! 🥰😍🎉🎈🎂 #HappyBirthdaySaint,” Jenner concluded.

Kardashian West shared a particularly smiley photo of the birthday boy in honor of his big day, kicking off her heartfelt caption, “I have no words to describe how much I love your smile and those curls of yours Saint!”

“You bring so much joy into my soul. You are so kind, loving and just so thoughtful and sweet!” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star praised her second-oldest child. “I am so happy today if your 4th birthday and We get to celebrate how much you’ve grown!”

“Happy birthday my sweet sweet Sainty,” Kardashian West added, concluding with an adorable anecdote: “(When I say to him my sweet sweet Sainty, he says back to me my sweet sweet sweet sweet Momma, the best momma in the world and the only momma I ever want! HOW CAN YOU NOT MELT AT HIS SWEETNESS)”

Image zoom Saint (L) and Kim Kardashian West Kris Jenner/ Instagram

While there is no evidence of a blowout bash this year as of yet, in past years, Saint has celebrated his birthday alongside his cousin Reign Aston. (Kourtney Kardashian‘s son turns 5 on Dec. 14 — the same day his big brother Mason Dash rings in his 10th birthday.)

In 2018, the birthday boys partied at a Tarzan-themed fête held at Kardashian West’s home, which she and West, 42, turned into a jungle for the wild occasion. The rapper even made a limited-edition set of “merch shirts,” which bore Saint and Reign’s names on the front.

The previous year, the boys’ joint bash saw them immersed in a winter wonderland featuring a Monsters Inc. theme and elements like ice skating, sledding on a hill covered in (fake) snow, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus and more.

Just like at the Tarzan party, Saint and Reign enjoyed matching cakes, as well as additional activities like a “fun elf-making craft station,” Kardashian West wrote on her website at the time.

Image zoom Saint West and Reign Disick's birthday cakes in 2017 Courtesy Kim Kardashian West

Image zoom Saint West (L) and Dream Kardashian Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Last month, Saint made an appearance on Kardashian West’s social media when she took the opportunity to wish a happy third birthday to her niece Dream Renée alongside several sweet photos of the cousins hugging.

“Happy Birthday sweet Dreamy! We all love you so very much!” the KKW Beauty guru and mother of four captioned the photos on Instagram.

“Going through my phone and see so much of you and Saint makes my heart so happy that you all are so close and have each other 💕,” Kardashian West wrote in conclusion.