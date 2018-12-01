Saint and Reign Celebrate December Birthdays with Tarzan-Themed Bash & Custom ‘Merch Shirts’

The Kardashians always go all out for their children’s birthdays!

Much like Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian’s daughters North and Penelope always celebrate their birthdays together, their sons Saint and Reign have a history of sharing joint bashes.

Last year, the boy’s celebrated with a Monster’s Inc. party, and this year, Kardashian West turned her home into Tarzan’s jungle!

“So the boy’s are obsessed with Tarzan. And we have Tarzan-themed birthday party and a jungle in my house,” the KKW Beauty mogul, 38, said as she showed off all of the vegetation throughout her home.

Although Reign, who turns 4 on Dec. 14, chose to wear a casual white shirt and pants for the blowout, Penelope, 6, and North, 5, went all out with their looks for the day. Opting for a glamorous ensemble, Penelope wore an animal print dress paired with a glittering chocker with her name written on it, while North hammed it up for the camera in a holographic green crop top with a pair of matching leggings.

In the background, Scott Disick could be heard complimenting the children on their bold ensembles.

Saint will turn 3 on Wednesday.

In addition to showing off their matching cakes, Kardashian also shared that Kanye West had made the boys a very limited edition set of “merch shirts” for the occasion.

“Today is Saint and Reign’s birthday party and we have merch shirts for them,” the mother of three shared as she showed off the special apparel, which was a collaboration “by Cactus and Yeezy.”

Alongside a cute heart graphic, the front of the shirts all read “Lucky me! It’s my my birthday” on the front and had a row of smiley faces on one sleeve. On the back, Saint and Reign’s names appeared in yellow circles, while underneath a bold font proclaimed the date of their joint party.

“So cute,” she added.

Getting in on the fun, Khloé Kardashian went on to share an adorable video on her Instagram Story of the whole crew singing to the birthday boys as Kardashian West carried Saint in her arms.

Just over a month earlier, the pint-sized boys teamed up for a hilarious Halloween look inspired by the Ye rapper.

Channeling the “I Love It” music video, little Saint morphed into his father while his cousin Reign dressed up like Lil Pump.

Sharing a series of photos of the epic costume on social media, Kardashian West simply captioned the images, “I love it.”

North and Penelope also dressed up like West and Lil Pump but took their inspiration from the duo’s Sept. 30 Saturday Night Live performance outfits, with Penelope wearing West’s sparkling water ensemble as North rocked Lil Pump’s Fiji water bottle look.