Morena Baccarin Debuts Post-Baby Body at SAG Awards

The Homeland actress, who welcomed son Julius last October, returned to the red carpet in a Monique Lhuillier gown at the SAG Awards.

Ethan Miller/Getty

We didn’t get to see as much of Morena Baccarin as we would have liked this season on Homeland, but the new mom more than made up for it with a fabulous return to the red carpet at Saturday’s SAG Awards.

Just three months after welcoming son Julius on Oct. 22, the actress showed off her stunning post-baby figure in a beautiful blue Monique Lhuillier gown paired with a Jimmy Choo “tube” clutch.

Joking that she “blew up” during her pregnancy, Baccarin also told E! News’s Guiliana Rancic that her son is “doing great, he’s smiling, which you really need. We’re not getting a lot of sleep around the house but that’s okay. He’s super cute!”



Baccarin, 34, also isn’t letting something like a little awards show get in the way of her breastfeeding schedule.

“Yes, I just pumped back stage at the SAG Awards,” the actress Tweeted during the show.