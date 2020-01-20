Pregnant Michelle Williams Shows Off Her Baby Bump on SAG Awards Red Carpet

Image zoom Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Another day, another red carpet for Michelle Williams!

The pregnant actress attended the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday evening at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, amid an acting nod for her performance in Fosse/Verdon.

Walking the red carpet, Williams, 39, showed off her baby bump under an elegant black off-the-shoulder gown. She finished the look with her blonde hair styled to the side, and wore a bold red lip.

The mom-to-be is up for outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie for her portrayal of Broadway dancer Gwen Verdon in Fosse/Verdon. She previously nabbed both the Emmy and the Golden Globe for the role.

Williams’ costar Sam Rockwell, who played Bob Fosse, is nominated for the same award in the male category.

Image zoom Michelle Williams (L) and Thomas Kail at the 2020 Golden Globes Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

Williams attended the Golden Globes earlier this month alongside fiancé Thomas Kail and best friend Busy Philipps, where she gave an impassioned speech about a woman’s right to choose during her acceptance of the award for best actress in a miniseries or TV film. The former Dawson’s Creek actress said that she’s grateful to have had freedom of choice, which enabled her to have the life and career she does today.

“I’ve tried my very best to live a life of my own making and not just a series of events that happened to me, but one that I can stand back and look at and recognize my handwriting all over,” Williams said. “Sometimes, messy and scrawling, sometimes careful and precise. But one that I had carved with my own hand, and I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose.”

“To choose when to have my children and with whom, when I felt supported and able to balance our lives, knowing, as all mothers know, the scales must and will tip towards our children,” the actress continued. “Now, I know my choices might look different than yours, but thank God, or whomever you pray to, that we live in a country founded on the principle that I am free to live by my faith and you are free to live by yours.”

“So, women 18 to 118, when it is time to vote, please do so in your own self-interest,” she said. “It’s what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so much like them, but don’t forget we are the largest voting body in this country. Let’s make it look more like us.”

Image zoom Michelle Williams at the 2020 Golden Globes NBC

Williams made headlines late last month when a source confirmed to PEOPLE she is expecting her second child, which will be her first with fiancé and Hamilton director Kail, 42. She’s also mom to 14-year-old daughter Matilda, whose father is the late Heath Ledger.

“Michelle fell in love,” a source told PEOPLE just over a week after the actress’s baby and engagement news broke on Dec. 30. “She is happy and fulfilled and ready for another child.”

The couple went public with their love when they were photographed together in London in December, where she was filming Venom 2. Williams (who was previously married to indie musician Phil Elverum, before their split early last year) was spotted buying baby clothes at Seraphine maternity boutique in Kensington.

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.