Michelle Williams Gives Sweet Shout-Out to Daughter Matilda During SAG Awards Acceptance Speech

Michelle Williams couldn’t be more thankful for her (growing!) family.

The expectant actress took the stage at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday to accept the trophy for outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie for her work in Fosse/Verdon, and gave fiancé Thomas Kail and her daughter Matilda, 14, a sweet shout-out at the end of her speech.

“Tommy, like everything else in our life, I share this [award] with you,” said Williams, 39. “And Matilda, it’s one thing to be completely honest as an actor — it’s another thing to be completely honest as a human being.”

“And that’s just who you are and how you live, and you teach me just by being you,” she continued, concluding by addressing her daughter, “I love you and I’m coming home.”

Earlier in her speech, Williams talked about acting advice she received at a young age from Sir Ben Kingsley, saying she related to feeling “lonely” in her profession at times. ” ‘I don’t like to act, it’s very lonely,’ ” she recalled him telling her. ” ‘I like to react.’ “

But that wasn’t the case for Williams with Fosse/Verdon. She said she found herself “damn lucky” to be acting opposite Sam Rockwell, who played Bob Fosse: “Sam, I found Gwen [Verdon] by looking at Bob. There he was, always telling me the truth in exquisite detail.”

Williams walked the red carpet at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles alongside Kail, 42, where she showed off her baby bump under a black off-the-shoulder custom silk gown by Louis Vuitton, plus sandals by the same designer. She finished the look with her blonde hair styled to the side, and wore a bold red lip and Forevermark jewelry.

The My Week with Marilyn actress previously nabbed both the Emmy and the Golden Globe for her portrayal of Broadway dancer Verdon. (Rockwell, 51, is up for the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie.)

In late December, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Kail — who directed Williams in Fosse/Verdon — and the actress are engaged and expecting their first child together. And Williams’ daughter Matilda even played matchmaker, an insider revealed to PEOPLE.

“Michelle fell in love,” a source shared with PEOPLE just over a week after the actress’s baby and engagement news broke on Dec. 30. “She is happy and fulfilled and ready for another child.”

Image zoom Michelle Williams Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

The four-time Oscar-nominated actress and Hamilton director Kail went public with their romance when they were photographed together in London, where she has been filming Venom 2. Williams was spotted buying baby clothes at Seraphine maternity boutique in Kensington.

Their relationship comes more than a year after Williams married indie musician Phil Elverum during the summer of 2018. The two quietly separated in early 2019, but the Dawson’s Creek alum told Vanity Fair shortly after they married that their relationship provided the “radical acceptance” she had been searching for since her romance with the late Heath Ledger, who was Matilda’s father.

“I never gave up on love,” Williams said to Vanity Fair. “I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes.’ “

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.