Mom's Night Out! Pregnant America Ferrera Cradles Her Baby Bump at the 2020 SAG Awards

Image zoom America Ferrera

Bump, there it is!

Second-time mom-to-be America Ferrera showed off her baby belly on Sunday evening at the 2020 SAG Awards in Los Angeles, walking the red carpet side-by-side with husband Ryan Piers Williams.

The Superstore actress, 35, looked stunning in a black column-style gown cinched in at the waist, completing her look in black heels, a white headband and drop earrings. Williams, 38, looked dashing in a classic black suit.

Ferrera — who teamed up with Danai Gurira to announce the nominees last month — is a presenter at tonight’s ceremony. She previously won a SAG Award for her role in Ugly Betty, and has been nominated five times total.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Ryan Piers Williams (L) and America Ferrera John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

RELATED: SAG Awards Nominations 2020 Announced: Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lopez Get Nods

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star announced her pregnancy in a post to her Instagram page on New Year’s Eve, sharing a photo of Williams and their 19-month old son Sebastian gazing in awe at her baby bump.

“Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020!” Ferrera wrote in the caption of the picture, posted during the evening of Dec. 31. “Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch.”

Sharing the same photograph, Williams said, “So much to look forward to in 2020, but one thing in particular sticks out! Can’t wait to welcome another beautiful creature into this world. Happy New Years!”

Ferrera and Williams, an actor and filmmaker, tied the knot in June 2011. They welcomed Sebastian, whom the couple affectionately call “Baz,” in May 2018.

Watch the PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT Red Carpet Live: 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday starting at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT on People.com. Stay tuned for the annual SAG Awards airing on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Image zoom America Ferrera America Ferrera/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: The 2020 SAG Awards Are Almost Here! Breaking Down This Year’s Nominations

Ferrera opened up on Instagram earlier this month about how her gym sessions have changed since she found out she and Williams are expecting again, sharing a photo of herself using an arm-toning machine.

“Soooooooo hard to workout through the nausea & exhaustion of my first trimester!!!” the actress captioned her post. “I would walk into the gym and nap for 10 minutes on the massage table before I started. Some weeks I’d only muster 1 workout or I’d miss the week entirely, but I refused to feel like I had failed.”

“Through this pregnancy I’m equally committed to feeling strong AND being kind to myself,” Ferrera added, urging her followers to, similarly, “be kind to yourself” as they “start [their] 2020 workout resolutions.”

“Celebrate your intentions and meet yourself where you’re at with compassion for everything you’re asking of yourself,” she continued. “Go get it!”

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.