Alec Baldwin Jokes He and Wife Hilaria 'Left' Their Kids with the 'Valet' at 2019 SAG Awards

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria‘s kids are in good hands — and on good wheels!

The actor, who’s presenting at Sunday evening’s SAG Awards, spoke to PeopleTV‘s Jeremy Parsons and Lola Ogunnaike on the red carpet alongside his wife, joking that their four children (sons Romeo Alejandro David, 8 months, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 2, and Rafael Thomas, 3½, plus daughter Carmen Gabriela, 5) have a very unconventional babysitter.

“We left them with the valet,” said the 60-year-old Saturday Night Live star, before Hilaria chimed in, gesturing, “They’re over there.”

“Before this, they were all hiding under my dress, so maybe I have them under here, you never know,” joked the fitness instructor, 35, who wore a stunning red-and-black dress with a plunging neckline.

It sounds like 2020 may be the siblings’ lucky year, though. As Alec explained of the couple’s potential SAG Award dates, “We may bring them next year.”

The Baldwin family

After Parsons quipped, “I love Alec the dad,” the star — also father to 23-year-old daughter Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger — admitted parenthood is “really our lives.”

“It’s been a bit of an adjustment but we’ve been married for a while and we had four kids in four years,” Alec explained. “We’ve had to adjust to where it’s all about our kids, everything we do, both of us.”

“She’s working, I’m working,” he continued. “People say, ‘Come to Australia,’ and we’re like, ‘No.’ ”

There’s never a dull moment in the Baldwin household! On Tuesday, Hilaria revealed that her oldest son had urinated in a sippy cup — and wasn’t the least bit ashamed.

“Rafa just peed in this cup … like no joke. I have 4 kids … it’s hard to surprise me — and this left me speechless,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding the cup.

“He was so proud of himself and comes up to me and says: ‘Mommy! I just peed in a cup!,’ ” she continued, adding, “He led me over to this blue sippy cup and sure enough it was filled with warm pee.”