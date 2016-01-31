"We have this dream of wooden toys and all that," the Danish Girl actor said Saturday

In theory, Eddie Redmayne knows what kind of father he wants to be.

But the dad-to-be — who’s expecting his first child with wife Hannah — admits his hopes of an eco-friendly future for his baby on the way will be hard to fulfill.

“We have this dream of wooden toys and all that,” the Danish Girl actor, 34, told E! News‘ Giuliana Rancic while walking the red carpet at Saturday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards.

“Everyone’s like, ‘You always start like that and you end up with iPhones.’ ”

For now, the couple are concentrating their efforts on making sure they have everything they need to head to the hospital once the time comes. But Redmayne jokes even that seems daunting.

“We started looking at the logistics and all the lists of things you’re meant to get before you go into hospital and that’s a long list of stuff right there,” he says.

And although he is in the full swing of awards season, it’s given Redmayne — who’s nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for The Danish Girl — and Hannah the perfect opportunity to relax.

“Got in yesterday, just finished shooting [Fantastic Beasts] yesterday as well. It’s been six months of filming. So I’m on holiday and the sun is shining in L.A., so that’s wonderful,” he explains.

“The past year has been quite manic, weirdly [Hannah and I] find the airplanes quite calming places. You can’t use your phone, you have to sit and relax and take it easy.”