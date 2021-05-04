Love & Hip Hop's Safaree Samuels, Wife Erica Mena Expecting Baby No. 2: 'Time to Get Neutered'

Safaree Samuels is about to have two babies under 2!

The Love & Hip Hop star, 39, and his wife Erica Mena announced Monday that they are expecting their second child together. The pair are already parents to 15-month-old daughter Safire, whom they welcomed in February 2020.

"Safire got a new sibling 😇😇," Safaree captioned a maternity photo on Instagram to share the news. "New baby who dis?? 🙏🏾🙏🏾 #2under2 time to get neutered 🤣🤣 now I need a chef and a nanny 😂😂." In the comment section, Mena added, "Get ready!!!! Any day now ❤️" Safaree joked in another post that it "better be a boy."

Over on her own Instagram page, Mena shared more photos showing off her baby bump. "More Life♥️✨ Who wants that perfect love story anyway," she wrote.

"Marriage - It's not easy at all," she added in a subsequent upload. "But having a family of your very own makes up for it all. God I thank you for the protection and all the consistent blessings. I been through way to much to not be as grateful as I truly am."

In the comment section, her rapper husband wrote, "I love you my beautiful wife.. thank you for being the glue to our puzzle ❤️❤️❤️❤️" Mena also posted a pair of bikini photos Tuesday while at the beach, joking in the caption, "I hope y'all don't mind getting all this belly this summer."

Samuels and Mena announced their first pregnancy days before getting married on Oct. 7, 2019.

"Wow, wow, it's a big deal! Very big deal. I didn't know I was capable of doing this. I'm excited!" Safaree said in a video of their pregnancy reveal. "I'm nervous. I'm in shock. I'm in disbelief. It's very surreal to me. I don't know what to do but I know I'm going to be great at what I do, because I'm great at everything."

Mena, who is also mother to son King from her previous relationship with Raul Conde, said at the time that she plans to raise her little one away from cameras.