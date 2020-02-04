Love & Hip Hop: New York's Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena Welcome First Daughter Together

Safaree Samuels is a #GirlDad!

The Love & Hip Hop: New York star, 38, welcomed his first child — a daughter — with wife Erica Mena on Sunday. Samuels shared the exciting baby news on Instagram Monday, sharing a photo of his newborn’s hand wrapped around his finger.

“These past 24 hrs have been an adventure to say the least!! I’m a part of the #girldad club now 🙏🏾” he wrote alongside the sweet shot referring to the social media hashtag inspired by the late Kobe Bryant’s approach to fatherhood. “Perfection is here.”

Samuels did not reveal the name of his new daughter.

According to the rapper, he was actually on his way to a show in Rhode Island when his Mena’s water broke. He abruptly canceled the performance to witness the birth of his baby girl.

“Sorry to everyone who came out to see me in Rhode Island last night, as I was getting ready to leave my wife’s water broke,” he wrote in a post on Instagram Story.

Samuels then shared a picture of his baby girl’s footprint.

“She inspired this,” he captioned the post, which linked out to his new “Purpose of Love” music video with Loomis.

Samuels and Mena announced the pregnancy last year days before getting married on Oct. 7, 2019.

“Wow, wow, it’s a big deal! Very big deal. I didn’t know I was capable of doing this. I’m excited!” Safaree said in a video of their pregnancy reveal. “I’m nervous. I’m in shock. I’m in disbelief. It’s very surreal to me. I don’t know what to do but I know I’m going to be great at what I do, because I’m great at everything.”

Image zoom Prince Williams/Wireimage

Mena, who is also mother to son King from her previous relationship with Raul Conde, said at the time that she plans to raise her little one away from cameras.

“We’re going to be selective but at the same time, this baby will come out of the womb working,” Samuels explained. “I was working very early. I’m about to pull a DJ Khaled. As soon as this baby comes out, we are working.”