Sadie Robertson Welcomes Baby No. 2 with Husband Christian Huff: 'Soaking in Every Single Moment'

The couple is already parents to daughter Honey James Huff, 2

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 25, 2023 08:00 PM
Sadie Robertson Welcomes Baby No. 2 with Husband Christian Huff: 'Soaking in Every Single Moment'
Photo:

Sadie Robertson/insatgram

Sadie Robertson is officially a mom of two!

The Duck Dynasty alum, 25, and husband Christian Huff welcomed their second baby, daughter Haven Belle, earlier this week, she announced on Instagram Thursday.

"Haven has brought a touch of heaven 😍," Robertson began the caption of her post, sharing photos of herself and her husband with their newborn at home, as well as some snapshots from inside the delivery room.

"May 22, 2023 at 8:30 am life got a whole lot sweeter! peep the time on our phone in slide two and the sheer joy on my face!" she continued. "Christian and I could not be happier and more grateful. Soaking in every single moment💕."

The couple is already parents to daughter Honey James Huff, 2.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Back in March, Robertson opened up about how her body image changed during her second pregnancy on Taylor Lautner and his wife Taylor Dome's podcast, The Squeeze.

"I remember it shaped a lot of body image things for me because your body takes on a whole new meaning," Roberton told the co-hosts in the episode.

"All of a sudden, every part of your body is used for the purpose of another life, so it just takes the focus off of you and puts it onto something so much greater and that shifts so much of who you are," she continued.

Sadie Robertson, christian huff
Sadie Robertson/instagram

"It grows your capacity and your strength and your confidence. It made me a lot less shallow," added Robertson of how pregnancy and motherhood the first time around prepared her for her second child.

"No longer is my stomach trying to look the flattest or the most fit. Now, it's like, oh wow, as it grows I'm creating life inside of me," she said.

Related Articles
Morgan Chesky and his wife Olivia pose with their newborn baby
NBC News' Morgan Chesky Welcomes Baby Girl Eleanor Mae: 'Safe to Say We're All in Love'
TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Monday, December 12, 2022
Jenna Bush Hager Says Her Daughter Found Out She Throws Out Her Art: ‘I Felt Shamed'
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey with daughter Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey
Tom Pelphrey Says Life at Home with Kaley Cuoco and New Baby Is ‘Heaven’: ‘I’m So Grateful’ (Exclusive)
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Finally Reveals Her Baby Boy's Name During 'The Kardashians' Season 3 Premiere
Heather Dubrow Says Being Able to Affect Change as Parent to Transgender Child is Most Rewarding
Heather Dubrow Says Ability to 'Affect Change’ as Parent to a Transgender Child Is ‘Most Rewarding’ (Exclusive)
Dylan Dreyer courtesy photos
Dylan Dreyer Reveals Son Calvin, 6, Was Diagnosed with Celiac Disease After Stomach Ulcer (Exclusive)
CNN's Clarissa Ward Welcomes Her Third Baby: 'Deliriously with Love' (Exclusive)
CNN's Clarissa Ward Welcomes Her Third Baby, Inigo Alexander Rumi Grainger Graf (Exclusive)
Cortney Hendrix pregnancy update
'Married at First Sight' 's Cortney Hendrix Shares Pregnancy Update: 'Baby Comes When Baby Wants'
Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay pose with their children, August Miklos Friedrich Hermann, Andrew Nicolas Hargitay Hermann and Amaya Josephine Hermann at the 2023 Stuttering Association For The Young (SAY) Benefit Gala
Mariska Hargitay and Husband Peter Hermann Pose In Rare Outing with All Three Kids at Benefit Gala
Diddy Love's first word
Diddy Shares Video of Baby Love Saying Her First Word, 'Dada': 'Proud Dad'
Brittany Mahomes kids cuddling IG story
Brittany Mahomes Snaps Sweet Bedtime Cuddle Between Son Bronze and Daughter Sterling: 'Nothing Better'
Bindi Irwin Enjoys Disney Day With Daughter Grace
Bindi Irwin Takes Daughter Grace to Disneyland for First Time: ‘Most Magical Place on Earth'
Tori Roloff Pays Tribute to 'Sweet' Daughter Lilah on Her 3rd Birthday: 'You Are the Best Big Sister Ever'
Tori Roloff Celebrates Daughter Lilah’s First Dance Recital: ‘Let’s Go Dance’
Shawn Johnson East Disney
Shawn Johnson Shares Photos from Kids' First Trip to Disney After Flying in Plane Co-Piloted by Husband
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Ex Kroy Asks for Her Psych Evaluation, Alleging 'Troubling Behavior' Including Gambling
Josh Brolin Daughter First Recital
Josh Brolin Shares Rare Photo of Dad James with Daughter Westlyn at Her First Dance Recital