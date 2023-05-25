Celebrity Parents Sadie Robertson Welcomes Baby No. 2 with Husband Christian Huff: 'Soaking in Every Single Moment' The couple is already parents to daughter Honey James Huff, 2 By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines and Nicholas Rice Nicholas Rice Instagram Twitter Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 25, 2023 08:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Sadie Robertson/insatgram Sadie Robertson is officially a mom of two! The Duck Dynasty alum, 25, and husband Christian Huff welcomed their second baby, daughter Haven Belle, earlier this week, she announced on Instagram Thursday. "Haven has brought a touch of heaven 😍," Robertson began the caption of her post, sharing photos of herself and her husband with their newborn at home, as well as some snapshots from inside the delivery room. "May 22, 2023 at 8:30 am life got a whole lot sweeter! peep the time on our phone in slide two and the sheer joy on my face!" she continued. "Christian and I could not be happier and more grateful. Soaking in every single moment💕." The couple is already parents to daughter Honey James Huff, 2. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Sadie Robertson Says She's 'Less Shallow' During Second Pregnancy: 'I'm Creating Life Inside of Me' Back in March, Robertson opened up about how her body image changed during her second pregnancy on Taylor Lautner and his wife Taylor Dome's podcast, The Squeeze. "I remember it shaped a lot of body image things for me because your body takes on a whole new meaning," Roberton told the co-hosts in the episode. "All of a sudden, every part of your body is used for the purpose of another life, so it just takes the focus off of you and puts it onto something so much greater and that shifts so much of who you are," she continued. Sadie Robertson/instagram "It grows your capacity and your strength and your confidence. It made me a lot less shallow," added Robertson of how pregnancy and motherhood the first time around prepared her for her second child. "No longer is my stomach trying to look the flattest or the most fit. Now, it's like, oh wow, as it grows I'm creating life inside of me," she said.