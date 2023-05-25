Sadie Robertson Welcomes Baby No. 2 with Husband Christian Huff: 'Soaking in Every Single Moment'

Sadie Robertson is officially a mom of two!

The Duck Dynasty alum, 25, and husband Christian Huff welcomed their second baby, daughter Haven Belle, earlier this week, she announced on Instagram Thursday.

"Haven has brought a touch of heaven 😍," Robertson began the caption of her post, sharing photos of herself and her husband with their newborn at home, as well as some snapshots from inside the delivery room.

"May 22, 2023 at 8:30 am life got a whole lot sweeter! peep the time on our phone in slide two and the sheer joy on my face!" she continued. "Christian and I could not be happier and more grateful. Soaking in every single moment💕."

The couple is already parents to daughter Honey James Huff, 2.

Back in March, Robertson opened up about how her body image changed during her second pregnancy on Taylor Lautner and his wife Taylor Dome's podcast, The Squeeze.

"I remember it shaped a lot of body image things for me because your body takes on a whole new meaning," Roberton told the co-hosts in the episode.

"All of a sudden, every part of your body is used for the purpose of another life, so it just takes the focus off of you and puts it onto something so much greater and that shifts so much of who you are," she continued.

Sadie Robertson/instagram

"It grows your capacity and your strength and your confidence. It made me a lot less shallow," added Robertson of how pregnancy and motherhood the first time around prepared her for her second child.

"No longer is my stomach trying to look the flattest or the most fit. Now, it's like, oh wow, as it grows I'm creating life inside of me," she said.