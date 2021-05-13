Sadie Robertson Welcomes Baby Girl with Husband Christian Huff and Calls Her the 'Best' Miracle

Sadie Robertson is a mom!

The Duck Dynasty star and her husband, Christian Huff, welcomed their first child together — daughter Honey James Huff — on Tuesday. The new mom announced the news on Instagram Wednesday, sharing sweet photos of the newborn.

"we saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey 💛," Robertson captioned the photos.

"the pure goodness of God. story to come, but I'm way too occupied right now by cuteness."

Robertson, 23, and Huff, 22, announced the pregnancy news in early October, with both sharing snaps of themselves cuddled up on the couch and showcasing the sonogram.

"SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS! Baby we already adore you," Robertson wrote alongside her post.

Sharing a similar image, Huff captioned his smiling shot: "mom & dad."

The following month, the then-parents-to-be appeared to have a sex reveal party, where they learned they would be welcoming a baby girl into their family.

"BABY GIRL WE LOVE YOUUUU," the Dancing with the Stars alumna captioned a snap of herself and Huff excitedly standing in front of a "Baby Huff" balloon display at the celebration.

Since announcing news of her little bundle of joy on the way, Robertson has documented her journey to motherhood on social media, including snaps of her growing baby bump, her "dreamy" baby shower, and the couple's beachside baby moon.

She was also open about the difficulties of her pregnancy, including "some pretty crazy morning sickness" and battling COVID-19, she told PEOPLE in early December.

"The hardest thing was I did get COVID while I was pregnant and I was so sick from that, and so sick still in the morning sickness, so that was a challenge. Seriously, my heart goes out to every single pregnant person with COVID and everybody with COVID. They were telling me at the hospital, they were like, 'Man, people have to deliver with it.' I can't even imagine. So that was challenging in and of itself," Robertson said.

After battling COVID, "I definitely had aftereffects for a while," she shared. "It took a while to recover, but now I'm good. I had just some stuff in my chest for like a long time, and I don't know if anybody else experienced this, but I had like a very weird metal taste in my mouth for like a long time. So yeah, it's so weird. It's so strange. My sister lost her smell for like three months. So it is a very weird sickness, but we're finally past it and we're thankful for that."

Despite the physical and emotional symptoms that she experienced due to the virus, Robertson said that "overall, it's been amazing."

"It just keeps me in awe and wonder and keeps me excited. I cannot wait to meet her," she added of her pregnancy.

She also revealed at the time that she and Huff — who celebrated their one-year anniversary in November — had already picked out a name for their daughter, but were "keeping it a secret."

"Christian and I, really before we even knew it was a girl or a boy, we decided on a girl and a boy name, and so as soon as we found out it was a girl, we knew her name. It's been really sweet to get to call her by name and just know that," she said. "But we're going to save that for the rest of the world for a little while."

Last month, the couple finally revealed Honey's name to the world, along with the special meaning behind it.

"Gracious words are like HONEY, sweetness to the soul and health to the body," Robertson wrote on Instagram, quoting the Bible passage Proverbs‬ ‭16:24‬.