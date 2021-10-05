"One day we'll say four kids, one day we'll say three," says Sadie Robertson, who welcomed baby daughter Honey in May

Sadie Robertson Says She Wants 3 or 4 Kids and Adoption Is Likely: 'I've Seen the Beauty of It'

Sadie Robertson sees more children in her future.

The 24-year-old new mom welcomed baby girl Honey James on May 11 with husband Christian Huff. Speaking with E! News, the Duck Dynasty alum says she wants to have three or four kids, and adoption is a leading option for her, as well.

"One day we'll say four kids, one day we'll say three," says Robertson, who has three siblings who joined the family via adoption. She adds of expanding her own family through adoption, "I've just seen the beauty of it, what a blended family can look like from adoption."

Robertson adds of her first baby, "I'm like, 'Stay this little forever!' I just love it. Honestly, she just started holding her bottle by herself and I was so proud. It's just the little milestones and the day-to-day things that make me so proud and just so happy to be her mom."

"She's been smiling a lot, and she just started laughing and it is the best moment. I look forward to it every time I'm with her, just to see her smile or try to make her laugh," she shares. "We're in a really fun season right now."

In a July episode of her Whoa That's Good podcast, Robertson opened up about her mental health journey since becoming a new mom. She said directly after giving birth she was "honestly on cloud nine" and "didn't even really know that I was about to enter this really big healing process to come."

After recalling intense pain she felt for about a month after giving birth, Robertson spoke about how her faith carried her through. She then addressed the postpartum anxiety she has struggled with.

"What it kinda looked like for me was, honestly I have struggled with anxiety for years ... I'm constantly trying to fight fear in my life," she said. "But whenever I have hurt and I was going through that postpartum, it was so many emotions happening that I couldn't really fight the fear like I normally do. All of a sudden I was just in a state of anxiety. I didn't even realize it was creeping up as much as it was."

Robertson said because of the labor she and her baby went through — she recently described it as "very scary and really dangerous" — her "mind kept going into the 'what if this would have happened? What if it did last one more minute and she didn't make it?' "

"The reason I was so fearful is because I loved her so much," added Robertson. "... I was so happy to get to be her mom. However, just because it makes rational sense that I had some fear doesn't mean that that's something I needed to live with."

Robertson eventually called a doctor she'd gone to in the past to work through anxiety, who told her to stop thinking in what-ifs and instead remind herself that those things did not happen: "Override that fear with gratitude."

She found out that Huff was going through similar stress as a new parent. "We both needed to open up about it," she said, adding that it was good to "talk it out."