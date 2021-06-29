Sadie Robertson and her husband Christian Huff welcomed their daughter Honey James on May 11

Sadie Robertson Says She's 'Never Felt More Confident' Than The Day She Gave Birth to Daughter Honey

Sadie Robertson felt her best when she gave birth to her daughter, Honey James.

The Duck Dynasty alum, 24, did a Q&A on her Instagram Sunday night and when asked about the time she felt the prettiest, childbirth immediately came to mind.

"I don't know if 'pretty' is the word, but I've never felt more confident in my life with my body then the day that I had Honey," the first-time mom wrote alongside a photo of her with her daughter and husband Christian Huff after delivery.

Robertson explained, "It was a total different perspective then I have ever had of my body… that is truly powerful and more than just an image. I didn't want wear makeup and I wanted my grandma to braid my hair because that's when I feel the most myself and it just such a raw moment."

The power the WHOA That's Good podcast host felt when she welcomed Honey on May 11 is something she hopes to instill in her daughter when she gets older, she said.

"I want Honey to be confident in who she is and the way her body was created and so I need to model that for her," the first time mom added.

Sadie Robertson, her husband Christian Huff, and daughter Honey James Sadie Robertson, her husband Christian Huff, and daughter Honey James | Credit: Instagram/Sadie Robertson

Since welcoming her 6-week-old, Robertson has shared sweet photos on Instagram gushing about her baby's little milestones.

In one post, Robertson cradled her daughter while posing in an open barn for a special occasion.

"I love taking my girl everywhere with me can't believe she's 4 weeks old today 😍," the Duck Dynasty alum wrote.

sadie Robertson Credit: sadie Robertson/instagram

Robertson announced the arrival of Honey a day after her baby was born by sharing photos from the hospital.