Sadie Robertson Says She's 'Less Shallow' During Second Pregnancy: 'I'm Creating Life Inside of Me'

Sadie Robertson and her husband Christian Huff are expecting a baby girl, who will join daughter Honey

By
March 10, 2023
Sadie Robertson, christian huff
Photo: Sadie Robertson/instagram

Sadie Robertson feels her body has a new purpose while carrying her second child.

The Duck Dynasty alum opened up about how her body image changed during her second pregnancy on Taylor Lautner and his wife Taylor Dome's podcast, The Squeeze.

"I remember it shaped a lot of body image things for me because your body takes on a whole new meaning," Roberton, 25, told the co-hosts in the episode.

"All of a sudden, every part of your body is used for the purpose of another life, so it just takes the focus off of you and puts it onto something so much greater and that shifts so much of who you are," she continued.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClHcIJXviGv/ legitsadierob Verified team girl 💘 2h
Sadie Robertson Huff/Instagram

"It grows your capacity and your strength and your confidence. It made me a lot less shallow," added Robertson of how pregnancy and motherhood the first time around prepared her for her second child. "No longer is my stomach trying to look the flattest or the most fit. Now, it's like, oh wow, as it grows I'm creating life inside of me."

Robertson previously shared her struggles while pregnant with her first child, 21-month-old Honey James Huff, telling Yahoo Life in February 2022, "Perspective can kill you or perspective can make you."

"I threw up every single day from week seven to week 24. It's not like I had this perfect pregnancy," she told the publication at the time. "But at the end of the day, gratitude defeats many feelings of fear and many feelings of insecurity that you might have."

In April 2021, she shared an Instagram post featuring progress pics of her growing bump while pregnant with Honey.

"Growing : becoming greater over a period of time; increasing. you make me better baby girl. I hope I always see growth, no matter how uncomfortable it can be ... as a very good thing. Because that it is," Robertson captioned it.

Roberton and her husband Christian Huff announced that they are expecting their second baby together last November.

"Another little miracle is in motion 🤗," the couple captioned the adorable shot of the family of three, with Robertson holding a strip of sonogram photos.

The couple discovered they were having a baby girl a few weeks later during a gender reveal party, where Huff swung a baseball bat, hitting a ball that exploded with pink smoke.

After learning the sex of their second child, they sweetly shared that they were "team girl."

Robertson last showed off her growing baby bump on Instagram in December, writing, "helllooo 2nd trimester! it is GREAT seeing you! ☀️☀️☀️grateful for all of it. thank you God!"

