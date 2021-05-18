"I’ve learned that before I ever get to really teach you a thing you will teach me a million," Sadie Robertson said of her newborn daughter Honey

Sadie Robertson Says 1-Week-Old Daughter Honey James Has Already 'Changed Me for the Better'

New mom Sadie Robertson is constantly learning from her little girl.

The Duck Dynasty star, 23, shared a sentimental Instagram post on Tuesday in which she reflected on her first week with daughter Honey James and what her newborn has already taught her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"1 week and you've officially changed me for the better. I've learned that before I ever get to really teach you a thing you will teach me a million," Robertson writes alongside a black-and-white photo of her cradling baby Honey.

The first-time mom, who shares Honey with her husband Christian Huff, 22, went on to list several "lessons" that she has learned from being a parent.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"the way you came into the world was absolutely everything we prayed for and absolutely nothing we had planned for and that's the best way it could have been. if your birth had happened how I 'planned' then we wouldn't had seen what we had prayed," she writes. "His plan is way better then our own. I love my little chunky miracle 🤍"

"to see a miracle you have to go through a moment of desperation, fear and even pain, but none of those feelings compare to the gratitude of receiving the miracle," Robertson continues.

"my body is much more than an image. It's a powerful creation that can host and grow a powerful creation," she writes. "If I EVER get tripped up about my body image again it better be me tripping over the fact I'm made in the IMAGE of God!"

"my voice is not about the tone or being the best but it's the thing that makes you feel most at peace so I'll sing to you forever. you're my little worship partner :)," she adds. "everyday single day I have a purpose. the greatest job in the world - being your mama."

"thank you Honey for changing my perspective of things already. You are one of a kind... an original," she wraps up the post. "My heart swells when I even think of you and I have thought of you for the past 24/7 💛"

RELATED VIDEO: Sadie Robertson Expecting First Child with Husband Christian Huff: 'Screaming with Excitement!'

Robertson announced news of Honey's arrival last Wednesday with a series of photos of the newborn.

"We saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey 💛," Robertson captioned the photos.

"The pure goodness of God. story to come, but I'm way too occupied right now by cuteness."

Over the past week, Robertson has shared several pictures of her baby girl, including an adorable photo of her newborn meeting her cousin Ella Kathryn, whom Sadie's brother John Luke Robertson welcomed on April 8 with wife Mary Kate.