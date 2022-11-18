Sadie Robertson and Husband Christian Huff Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2: 'So Excited'

Sadie Robertson and her husband Christian Huff have another girl on the way!

On Friday, the Duck Dynasty alum, 25, shared sweet moments from the couple's sex reveal party on Instagram and wrote that they were "so excited" following the special day.

During the party, Huff swung a baseball bat to learn the sex of their new baby. Robertson threw the ball in his direction and it exploded with pink smoke after Huff made the lucky hit.

The young couple is already parents to daughter Honey James Huff who celebrated her first birthday on May 11.

After learning the sex of their second child, they sweetly shared that they were "team girl."

Before learning the sex of their new child, the new dad-to-be shared in the video that he was prepared to have another girl and wore a pink shirt, shoes, and was even chewing on pink bubble gum because he was "team girl."

"Everyone here is team boy but definitely going to be a girl," he proudly said.

The couple first revealed that they were expecting another child in an Instagram post earlier in November. In the post, the family is seen smiling on the front porch steps of a home while Robertson holds images of an ultrasound.

"Another little miracle is in motion," she wrote in the caption.

The future parents of two children wed in November 2019. Following their first year of marriage, Robertson shared with PEOPLE that she was grateful they got married when they did.

"Christian and I were talking about so many questions when we had our anniversary, like, 'What surprised us about each other? What did we not expect?' and all these things. And honestly, I think with Christian, what really has surprised me, what I didn't even notice was just how great of a friend he would be," she told PEOPLE.

"I know he was my best friend and you say that, you're like, 'Oh, they're my best friend.' But truly like stepping into that role and just always being a friend, always being there, always being by my side, always making me laugh, always being that strength. And I'm really grateful to look back at a year and say, 'You're such a good friend,' " she added.