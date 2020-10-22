Sadie Robertson Says She Was 'Super Surprised' by Her Pregnancy: 'I Was Just Thanking God'

Sadie Robertson's pregnancy timing couldn't be more perfect.

After Huff, 21, says they weren't "not trying," Robertson, 23, notes, "I guess we shouldn't have been that surprised, but we were super surprised and so I didn't think I was pregnant at all."

"We had actually just been at my best friend Laney's gender-reveal party and everybody was like, 'You're next, you're next!' And I was like, 'I don't really know if it's our timing right now,' " she recalls.

And after the party, "We were like, 'Let's just wait a while' " as far as their own plans for family expansion, Robertson says on the podcast.

But the next morning, Robertson — who usually skips breakfast and is more of a "dinner girl" — found herself "ravenous." At lunch after church, she had a burger, fries and a cookie and a half. Later, her dad made them quesadillas and Robertson had ice cream too, noting she "could not get full all day."

After she had a vivid dream about being pregnant (with a son!), "I was like, 'You know what? Why don't I just take a pregnancy test? Why not? Just for funsies,' " she says. "So I take the pregnancy test and before I even got the results, I was like, 'Why did I even take that? I'm probably not pregnant.' "

She then left the test while she did her makeup for a PEOPLE video interview. "And I go back in after I do my makeup and I see a plus sign and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh! Oh my gosh!' I couldn't even believe it," Robertson says. "So then I take took another pregnancy test and another plus sign and two positives equals a definite positive."

"I was freaking out — literally was laughing with tears running down my face. I was just overjoyed and I was just thanking God because Christian and I have said, since we got married, we kinda left it in God's hands," she continues. "We want a baby when it's God's time for us to have a baby because we believe that it's a gift from God to have a baby. It's such a blessing, and we knew that if it was God's timing, then it sure enough would be our timing. And so it was just such a miraculous feeling to know that I had a child inside of me."

Robertson says she was bursting at the seams with the news during her PEOPLE call, in which she addressed whether kids were on the brain for her and her husband, whom she married last November.

"Every single time we talk, [mom Korie Robertson] thinks I'm pregnant," she said at the time. "We'll see, we'll see. I'll just surprise everybody when that happens."

Huff and Robertson shared their pregnancy news Oct. 4, on their respective Instagram accounts. "SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS! Baby we already adore you," the mom-to-be captioned a photo of herself and Huff cuddled up on the couch and showcasing their sonogram.

"What I've learned from you already - ❤️ God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come. ❤️," Robertson wrote. "How we choose to live will affect your generation to come, so I want to live my life to the fullest and be loud for you."