Sadie Robertson Expecting First Child with Husband Christian Huff: 'Screaming with Excitement!'

Sadie Robertson is going to be a mom!

The Duck Dynasty alumna and her husband, Christian Huff, are expecting their first child together. On Sunday, the couple announced on their respective Instagram accounts that they are going to be the proud parents of a little bundle of joy.

"SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS! Baby we already adore you," Sadie, 23, captioned a photo of herself and Huff cuddled up on the couch and showcasing their sonogram.

The mama-to-be continued by sharing what she's learned thus far from her pregnancy.

"What I’ve learned from you already - ❤️ God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come. ❤️," she wrote. "How we choose to live will affect your generation to come, so I want to live my life to the fullest and be loud for you."

"We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in," Sadie continued. "Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life."

Posting a similar photo, Huff captioned his smiling shot: "mom & dad."

Sadie's mom, Kori Robertson, also celebrated the pregnancy news with a loving tribute for her daughter and son-in-law.

"Big, crazy, awesome news!! My baby is having a baby 🤗🎊🙌🏻🎉@legitsadierob and @christian_huff y’all are going to be the most amazing, fun, joyful parents," wrote Korie, who posted another shot of Sadie and Huff from the pregnancy photo shoot. "Baby Huff we adore you already, we promise to love you forever and always! Welcome to the fam little one! I’m going to love being your Kmama 🥰."

The parents-to-be were met with an outpouring of support from fans and celebrities, including pregnant Bindi Irwin, Alexa Vega and Candace Cameron Bure, who all left sweet and congratulatory comments on Sadie's announcement post.

"Congratulations! 💕🎉," wrote Irwin, who is expecting her first child with husband Chandler Powell.

"😭😭😭👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼❤️❤️❤️❤️ 🙌🏽🙌🏽💕💕❤️❤️✝️✝️✝️," Vega commented.

"Ahhhhhhhh Sadie, congratulations!!!!!!!! 🎉 we are SO excited for you guys!!!!!" said Cameron Bure.

Sadie and Huff's pregnancy news comes nearly a year after the couple tied the knot on her family’s Louisiana farm in November 2019.

“Christian is so kind and so affirming of who I am as a person. He makes me a lot stronger. I just feel like equally, we make each other better when we’re together,” Sadie told PEOPLE ahead of her wedding.

“When somebody makes you better and they’re you’re best friend in the world, you don’t want to spend a day without them. So we’re excited to not have to spend the day without each other,” she said of Huff, who popped the question in June of that year. “I love his adventurous spirit in life, how much my family loves him, so we’re excited to be able to officially call him family.”

Following news of their engagement, Sadie said that while she and Huff were looking forward to starting a family of their own in the future, they weren't in a rush. “That’s probably years down the road,” she told PEOPLE.

“We definitely want kids, and a lot of kids,” added Sadie. “I grew up with six in our family and Christian just has one brother, but he has so many cousins.”

While the Live Original author said that “family is definitely really important to us,” they weren't “in a rush for that.”