Pregnant Sadie Robertson Says She Was 'Very Sick' with COVID-19 but 'Baby Huff Is Doing Great'

Sadie Robertson is on the mend after contracting the coronavirus.

On Monday, the Duck Dynasty alum, 23, shared a photo from her hospital bed, revealing in her caption that "one of the most challenging things" she has faced as of late has been her battle with COVID-19, which made her "very sick."

"I know everyone experiences covid differently, but wow these symptoms are wild. I've definitely struggled through this one!" she wrote. "Thankfully baby Huff is doing great and healthy, and I am now healing as well. I'm no longer in the hospital (this pic was not from today) and I have just about fully recovered."

Robertson, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Christian Huff, was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this month.

"I've learned a lot and I have been challenged in a lot of new ways," she said. "I will say my dependency on Jesus has never felt greater in some of the hardest moment of this sickness. I'm thankful I serve a savior who is with me in these moments that feel rather lonely. My heart and my [family's] heart goes out to everyone suffering with Covid."

As the coronavirus continues to spread in the United States, many pregnant women are wondering what they can do to stay as safe as possible and limit their potential for exposure.

In an advisory on their website, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recommends expectant mothers to be extra vigilant about following existing precautions, as "available data suggest that pregnant women with COVID-19 may be at increased risk for more severe illness compared with nonpregnant peers."

While "No increase in the rate of mortality has been noted," the group says that "these data indicate an elevated risk of [intensive care unit] admissions and mechanical ventilation."

"Pregnant patients with comorbidities such as obesity and gestational diabetes may be at an even higher risk for severe illness consistent with the general population with similar comorbidities," the ACOG adds.

Huff and Robertson shared their pregnancy news Oct. 4, on their respective Instagram accounts. "SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS! Baby we already adore you," the mom-to-be captioned a photo of the pair cuddled up on the couch and showcasing their sonogram, in part.

The couple opened up Wednesday on Robertson's WHOA That's Good Podcast about learning the good news, with Huff, 22, saying they weren't "not trying." Noted Robertson, "I guess we shouldn't have been that surprised, but we were super surprised and so I didn't think I was pregnant at all."

After she found herself "ravenous" all day and had a vivid dream about being pregnant (with a son!), "I was like, 'You know what? Why don't I just take a pregnancy test? Why not? Just for funsies,' " she said. "So I take the pregnancy test and before I even got the results, I was like, 'Why did I even take that? I'm probably not pregnant.' "