Sadie Robertson's Newborn Daughter Honey Meets Brother John Luke Robertson's Baby Girl Ella

New mom Sadie Robertson shared a sweet photo on Instagram of her newborn daughter Honey James, born on Tuesday, meeting her cousin Ella Kathryn, whom Sadie's brother John Luke Robertson welcomed on April 8 with wife Mary Kate.

"Bestie cousin hang ft. my dimple," Sadie, who shares her baby girl with husband Christian Huff, wrote alongside a sweet snapshot of the babies on the Instagram Story for a page dedicated to Honey.

Korie Robertson — who shares Sadie, 23, John Luke, 25, and four other Duck Dynasty children with husband Willie Robertson — opened up about watching Sadie give birth this week.

"The experience of watching your daughter give birth to her daughter...well, there are no words 😭🙏🏻🤗🙌🏻," the grandmother wrote on Instagram, sharing photos from the delivery room. "Honey James Huff you are a little miracle! We love you dearly and can't get enough of every single detail of you 😍."

Sadie was open about the difficulties of her pregnancy, including "some pretty crazy morning sickness" and battling COVID, she told PEOPLE in early December.

"The hardest thing was I did get COVID while I was pregnant and I was so sick from that, and so sick still in the morning sickness, so that was a challenge. Seriously, my heart goes out to every single pregnant person with COVID and everybody with COVID," she said at the time.