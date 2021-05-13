Sadie Robertson's Mom Korie on Watching Daughter Give Birth to Baby Girl: 'There Are No Words'

Korie Robertson is expressing what it's like to watch one's daughter become a mother in real time.

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson and husband Christian Huff welcomed their first child, baby girl Honey James, on Tuesday, May 11, she announced on Instagram Wednesday night. Sharing photos from the delivery room, Korie, 47, showed love for her newborn granddaughter on her own Instagram page.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The experience of watching your daughter give birth to her daughter...well, there are no words 😭🙏🏻🤗🙌🏻," the grandmother writes. "Honey James Huff you are a little miracle! We love you dearly and can't get enough of every single detail of you 😍."

Korie, a mom of six, says that 23-year-old Sadie is "absolutely, utterly amazing," and "your dad is simply the best coach and encourager ever!"

"There is nothing those two won't do for you! You have a whole bunch of us that couldn't be more excited that you're here, and are going to be loving you and rooting you on your entire life," adds Korie. "We can't wait to see what God has planned for you! Welcome to the fam, Honey 💛 I love you!!"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Sadie, on her Instagram Story, shared her mom's meaningful message and wrote, "a true legend!!! mom and grandma rockstar."

On Thursday, new mom Sadie also shared new snapshots of her baby girl, who wears a cozy sweater with "Honey" written on it.

"Good morning world!!! I thought you might could use 9 pounds and 5 ounces of straight up goodness 🍯," she captioned the post.

Sadie Robertson Credit: Sadie Robertson/Instagram

Sadie was open about the difficulties of her pregnancy, including "some pretty crazy morning sickness" and battling COVID, she told PEOPLE in early December.

"The hardest thing was I did get COVID while I was pregnant and I was so sick from that, and so sick still in the morning sickness, so that was a challenge. Seriously, my heart goes out to every single pregnant person with COVID and everybody with COVID," she said at the time.