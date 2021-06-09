Sadie Robertson Says She 'Loves Taking My Girl Everywhere' as Baby Honey Turns 4 Weeks Old

Sadie Robertson is celebrating one month with her baby girl!

On Tuesday, the first-time mom, 23, shared a sweet photo with her daughter, Honey James, as she marked four weeks since giving birth to the newborn.

In the Instagram post, Robertson, who welcomed her first child with husband Christian Huff on May 11, cradles her daughter while posing in a green sundress and white sandals inside of an open barn. Baby Honey was adorably dressed in a striped ensemble and pink headband with a bow.

"I love taking my girl everywhere with me can't believe she's 4 weeks old today 😍," the Duck Dynasty star wrote.

Since giving birth to her baby girl, Robertson has shared several heartfelt posts on Instagram about her love for being a mom.

"it's been 2 weeks and I still haven't found the words to use to express the love I feel for our sweet Honey. I don't know that I ever will find the words, but I will chase after them my whole life!" the Duck Dynasty star wrote as she celebrated the first two weeks with her daughter.

Shortly after welcoming baby Honey, Robertson shared a candid post on her Instagram Story about how she was healing following the birth.

Sharing a photograph of herself posing with Honey, Robertson wrote at the time, "Life update bc Instagram can be misleading at times: I am definitely still in the healing process. Haven't really moved in the past 2 + days, and been receiving lots of help from my amazing husband and the grandmas."

The reality star continued, "However I have had the best cuddles ever from the snuggle bug 😍. I will say postpartum has been so special in a million ways (truly), but the pain is real and can't just be ignored."

Closing out her message, Robertson said that she is "learning to be still and accept help so that I can be the best mom I can to my baby girl," adding that she is "forever gonna be matching with my bestie."

Robertson announced her exciting baby news one day after Honey's arrival by sharing sweet photos of the newborn on social media.