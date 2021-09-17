"Seeing her little struggle brings me to tears like I have never cried, but seeing her strength has given me smiles I have never smiled," Sadie Robertson says of 4-month-old daughter Honey

Sadie Robertson Says Last Few Days Have Been 'Very Tough' as Daughter Honey Is Sick with RSV

Sadie Robertson is opening up about a difficult few days with her little girl.

On Friday, the Duck Dynasty alum, 24, revealed in a candid post on Instagram that her daughter Honey James, 4 months, is sick with a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and is seemingly in the hospital.

Alongside a photo of Robertson cuddling her baby girl in a hospital bed, the new mom says she wanted to share her story with her followers as "so many around the world are going through this."

"The past few days have been very tough. Watching your child sick is one of the most heart breaking things. Seeing her little struggle brings me to tears like I have never cried, but seeing her strength has given me smiles I have never smiled," she writes of her daughter, whom she shares with husband Christian Huff. "The love I have for this girl is unmatched. She makes us laugh when we want to be crying, because of her wild and sweet fighter spirit."

"Seeing the nurses and doctors love her and laugh at her silliness in the midst of sickness has brought joy to a dark room. It's not over yet, and that is sad, but we are believing for the days to come!" she continues. "To all the mamas and dads out there watching their child go through sickness I grieve with you."

"I'm so grateful for our friends and family believing this with us!" she concludes the post, adding "RSV you stink."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes cold-like symptoms. The virus is especially common in infants, with almost all children contracting an RSV infection by their second birthday.

Many of Robertson's fellow mom friends commented on the post with prayers and support.

"Poor baby girl! Praying so hard for you and your whole family!!!! Sick babies literally break my heart," Witney Carson wrote, while Lauren Bushnell Lane added, "Sending so many prayers your way 🤍"

"Oh Sadie ❤️ I cannot even imagine how difficult this has been for you all. Praying for you and sweet Honey ❤️" replied Lindsay Arnold.

Earlier this week, Robertson and fellow new mom Bindi Irwin chatted during a wide-ranging conversation on Facebook Live Audio, sharing what they've found to be the biggest takeaways from becoming parents.

Irwin talked about how "everything clicks into place" with a baby, adding, "There is no description for the amount of love you can have in your heart. I mean, it's like your heart grows to be able to fit this much love in."

"It's such a selfless love," added Robertson. "... With your child, it's like, they can't do anything for you, but they're everything to you. You can't give me anything, but you've already given me everything by being who you are. I think that that in and of itself is just a love that you've never experienced before because it has nothing to do with what they do, what they can and can't do; it's just who they are."