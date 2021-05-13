Sadie Robertson Holds Hand of Newborn Daughter Honey: ‘Straight Up Goodness’

The Duck Dynasty alum and her husband Christian Huff welcomed daughter Honey James on May 11

The Duck Dynasty alum, 23, posted adorable pictures of her baby on Thursday as the newborn was lying down and holding on to her hand.

Robertson's daughter – whom she shares with husband Christian Huff – was sporting a yellow sweater that had the newborn's name embroidered on it.

"Good morning world !!! I thought you might could use 9 pounds and 5 ounces of straight up goodness 🍯," the new mom captioned the photos of her sleeping daughter.

Robertson also tagged Honey, revealing that the days-old baby has an Instagram account.

Honey's first post is a close-up of herself wearing the same sweater.

"happy as can 🐝!!!" the caption reads.

"we saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey 💛," Robertson captioned the announcement along with photos of the couple and their baby shortly after she gave birth.

The WHOA That's Good podcast host added, "The pure goodness of God. story to come, but I'm way too occupied right now by cuteness."

"The experience of watching your daughter give birth to her daughter...well, there are no words 😭🙏🏻🤗🙌🏻," the grandmother wrote. "Honey James Huff you are a little miracle! We love you dearly and can't get enough of every single detail of you 😍."

Korie, a mom of six, also called her daughter "absolutely, utterly amazing."

The WHOA That's Good podcast host had a lot of ups and downs during her pregnancy, including "some pretty crazy morning sickness" and battling COVID, she told PEOPLE in early December.

"The hardest thing was I did get COVID while I was pregnant and I was so sick from that, and so sick still in the morning sickness, so that was a challenge. Seriously, my heart goes out to every single pregnant person with COVID and everybody with COVID," she said at the time.

