Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson and her husband Christian Huff welcomed their first child — daughter Honey James Huff — earlier this month

Sadie Robertson Says 'Pain Is Real' 1 Week After Giving Birth: 'Still in the Healing Process'

Sadie Robertson is on the mend.

On Friday, the 23-year-old Duck Dynasty star shared an update with fans about how she is healing following the birth of her daughter, Honey James Huff, earlier this month.

Sharing a photograph on her Instagram Story of herself posing with Honey, Robertson wrote, "Life update bc Instagram can be misleading at times: I am definitely still in the healing process. Haven't really moved in the past 2 + days, and been receiving lots of help from my amazing husband and the grandmas."

"However I have had the best cuddles ever from the snuggle bug 😍," the mom of one continued. "I will say postpartum has been so special in a million ways (truly), but the pain is real and can't just be ignored."

Closing out her message, Robertson said that she is "learning to be still and accept help so that I can be the best mom I can to my baby girl," adding that she is "forever gonna be matching with my bestie."

Sadie Robertson Credit: Sadie Robertson/Instagram

On May 11, Robertson and husband Christian Huff welcomed their first child together. The star announced the baby news on Instagram a day later, sharing sweet photos of the newborn.

"We saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey 💛," Robertson captioned the photos. "The pure goodness of God. story to come, but I'm way too occupied right now by cuteness."

sadie Robertson Credit: sadie Robertson/instagram

Robertson and Huff, 22, announced their pregnancy news in early October, with both sharing snaps of themselves cuddled up on the couch and showcasing the sonogram.

"SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS! Baby we already adore you," Robertson wrote alongside her post.

Sharing a similar image, Huff captioned his smiling shot: "Mom & dad."

The following month, the couple appeared to reveal the sex of their baby on the way at a party, where they learned they would be welcoming a girl into their family.

"BABY GIRL WE LOVE YOUUUU," the Dancing with the Stars alumna captioned a snap of herself and Huff excitedly standing in front of a "Baby Huff" balloon display at the celebration.

Last month, the couple then revealed Honey's name to the world, along with the special meaning behind it. "Gracious words are like HONEY, sweetness to the soul and health to the body," Robertson wrote on Instagram, quoting the Bible passage Proverbs‬ ‭16:24‬.