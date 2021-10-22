See Sadie Robertson's Family in Their Peter Pan Costumes — Including Baby Honey as Tinkerbell!

Sadie Robertson dressed her 5-month-old daughter in the same Tinkerbell costume she wore as a child 22 years ago

Baby Honey James is ready to go to Neverland!

On Thursday, new mom Sadie Robertson, 24, shared an adorable series of photos with husband Christian Huff and their 5-month-old daughter as the trio dressed up in Peter Pan-inspired costumes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The family of three looked too cute with Huff as the titular Peter Pan, Robertson as Wendy Darling and baby Honey as Tinkerbell.

Even sweeter, the Duck Dynasty alum revealed in an Instagram post on her daughter's page that Honey was dressed in Robertson's same Tinkerbell costume from 22 years ago. Robertson also included a throwback photo of herself in the costume as a child.

"This very same tink costume has been making dreams come true for 22 years… you know what they say… when you wish upon a star ✨💚," she wrote alongside images of her daughter.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sadie Robertson Sadie Robertson Sadie Robertson

Left: Credit: sadie robertson/ instagram Center: Credit: Sadie Robertson/ instagram Right: Credit: Sadie Robertson/ instagram

Earlier this month, Robertson opened up about her thoughts on expanding her family, sharing with E! News that she wants to have three or four kids, and adoption is a leading option for her, as well.

"One day we'll say four kids, one day we'll say three," said Robertson, who has three siblings who joined the family via adoption. She added of expanding her own family through adoption, "I've just seen the beauty of it, what a blended family can look like from adoption."

Robertson said of her first baby, "I'm like, 'Stay this little forever!' I just love it. Honestly, she just started holding her bottle by herself and I was so proud. It's just the little milestones and the day-to-day things that make me so proud and just so happy to be her mom."