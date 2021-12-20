Sadie Robertson Shares Sweet Video of 7-Month-Old Daughter Honey Taking Her First Steps

Sadie Robertson's baby girl just hit a huge milestone!

The 24-year-old new mom has revealed that her 7-month-old daughter Honey James — who she shares with husband Christian Huff — just took her first steps.

The Duck Dynasty star posted a video of the adorable moment on her Instagram Story Sunday, showing her mother Korie Robertson helping Honey stand and walk to Sadie.

After a couple failed attempts, Honey successfully took a few steps before falling into her mother's arms.

"Oh, my God! She just took her first steps!" Korie shouted.

"ALSO THIS HAPPENED LAST NIGHT!!!" "WHAT?!?!?! 7 months old and just took her first little steps😍," Sadie wrote on top of the video.

Sadie and Huff welcomed baby Honey on May 11 and have since already discussed expanding their family.

In October, Sadie spoke to E! News saying she wants to have three or four kids. Adoption is a leading option for her, as well, considering she has three siblings who joined the family via adoption.

"I've just seen the beauty of it, what a blended family can look like from adoption," the Dancing with the Stars alum told the outlet.

Sadie Robertson Huff Instagram Credit: Sadie Robertson Huff Instagram

"I'm like, 'Stay this little forever!' I just love it. Honestly, she just started holding her bottle by herself and I was so proud," Sadie proudly shared. "It's just the little milestones and the day-to-day things that make me so proud and just so happy to be her mom."