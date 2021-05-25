Sadie Robertson and husband Christian Huff welcomed their first baby, daughter Honey James, on May 11

Sadie Robertson Is All Smiles with Baby Honey James Two Weeks After Giving Birth

Sadie Robertson can't help but smile when with her little girl.

On Monday, the first-time mom, 23, posted a heartwarming photo to Instagram of her cradling her newborn daughter, Honey James.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Robertson, who welcomed her first baby with husband Christian Huff on May 11, sits outside in a wooden chair as her daughter rests her head on the new mom's arm.

The Duck Dynasty star captioned the sweet post with a series of smiley faces.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last week, Robertson shared a candid post on her Instagram Story about how she is healing following the birth of her daughter.

Sharing a photograph of herself posing with Honey, Robertson wrote, "Life update bc Instagram can be misleading at times: I am definitely still in the healing process. Haven't really moved in the past 2 + days, and been receiving lots of help from my amazing husband and the grandmas."

"However I have had the best cuddles ever from the snuggle bug 😍," the mom of one continued. "I will say postpartum has been so special in a million ways (truly), but the pain is real and can't just be ignored."

Closing out her message, Robertson said that she is "learning to be still and accept help so that I can be the best mom I can to my baby girl," adding that she is "forever gonna be matching with my bestie."

RELATED VIDEO: Sadie Robertson Expecting First Child with Husband Christian Huff: 'Screaming with Excitement!'

Robertson announced her exciting baby news one day after Honey's arrival by sharing sweet photos of the newborn on social media.

"We saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey 💛," Robertson captioned the photos. "The pure goodness of God. story to come, but I'm way too occupied right now by cuteness."

Robertson and Huff, 22, announced their pregnancy in early October, with both sharing snaps of themselves cuddled up on the couch and showcasing the sonogram.