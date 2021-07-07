Sadie Robertson and her husband Christian Huff welcomed their first baby, daughter Honey James, on May 11

Sadie Robertson Shares Why the Birth of Daughter Honey Was 'Very Scary and Really Dangerous'

Sadie Robertson is sharing new details about her daughter's birth, revealing that baby Honey James got "stuck" during delivery.

On Wednesday's episode of her Whoa That's Good podcast, the Duck Dynasty alum, 24, opened up about the "very scary and really dangerous" birth of her daughter and why "everything got crazy" during her final push of giving birth.

Robertson, who welcomed baby Honey with husband Christian Huff on May 11, recalled being "pushed down on the bed" with "every nurse in the room just over me, and they were pulling my legs and pushing my stomach as hard as they could."

"I thought they cut me open because of how painful it was when they pressed on my stomach. Now I know they were pressing my pelvis bone to get her out because what happened was Honey got stuck. Her shoulder got stuck," she explained.

Since Honey's shoulder was "clamping the umbilical cord," the newborn could not get any air, which Robertson recalled her nurse saying is "the scariest thing that can happen in a vaginal delivery."

"In that moment, every second counts and they couldn't get her out for two minutes and 10 seconds. This really was very scary and really dangerous," the mom of one continued. "I knew something was wrong because of the pain, and the doctor [had] just told me, 'Next push, she's here."

Once baby Honey arrived, the nurses expected to take her to the NICU as they thought she would not have been "breathing on her own."

However, Honey's recovery was "crazy," and her "shoulder wasn't even broken," Robertson said.

"They had three doctors check her shoulder because they were in disbelief," she added. "She never had to have any other care because she was so strong."

Since welcoming her baby, Robertson has shared sweet photos on Instagram raving about her daughter's little milestones.

In one post, Robertson cradled her daughter while posing in an open barn for a special occasion. "I love taking my girl everywhere with me can't believe she's 4 weeks old today 😍," she wrote.

Robertson announced the arrival of Honey a day after her baby was born by sharing photos from the hospital.