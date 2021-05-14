Sadie Robertson Cradles Newborn Daughter Honey as She Leaves the Hospital: 'My Family'

Sadie Robertson is celebrating her growing family.

On Friday, the new mom, 23, shared a sweet photo to Instagram of her cradling her daughter Honey James, born on Tuesday, as she left the hospital with her husband Christian Huff.

In the picture, Huff, 22, is smiling behind his wife as he holds onto the handles of her wheelchair. Robertson is sitting in the chair alongside a large bag and supporting baby Honey in her arms.

"MY FAMILY!!!" the Duck Dynasty star captioned the shot.

Robertson also praised her team of the "best nurses" on her Instagram Story, writing that "each of them were a God send."

"So very thankful for how y'all took care of us and even worshipped with us the day Honey arrived 🥲💛 true hero's [sic]," she added.

Earlier on Friday, the mom of one shared an adorable photo on Instagram of her newborn meeting her cousin Ella Kathryn, whom Sadie's brother John Luke Robertson welcomed on April 8 with wife Mary Kate.

"Bestie cousin hang ft. my dimple," Robertson wrote alongside a snapshot of the babies on the Instagram Story for a page dedicated to Honey.

Robertson announced news of Honey's arrival on Wednesday with a series of photos of the newborn.

Sadie Robertson's Newborn Meets Brother John Luke Robertson's Baby Girl

"We saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey 💛," Robertson captioned the photos.

"The pure goodness of God. story to come, but I'm way too occupied right now by cuteness."